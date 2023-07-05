Julia Roberts and Danny Moder Rang in Their 21st Wedding Anniversary With an Unseen Couple Photo

Love that lasts.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 @ 11:05AM
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder
Photo:

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have that everlasting type of love. July 4 marked one of Hollywood’s beloved It couple’s 21st wedding anniversary, and to commemorate the significant moment, Julia shared a never-before-scene throwback photo of the two with the most simple yet sweetest social media shoutout.

“💥 21 💥 #truelove #heckyeah #fromhereonout,” she captioned the candid image of the pair embracing each other for an affectionate smooch.

Julia Roberts Danny Moder 21st Wedding Anniversary

Julia Roberts/IG

Close family and friends showed their support for the anniversary tribute in the comment sections. Rita Wilson, Roberts’s Runaway Bride co-star and longtime friend, dropped a loving message, “Scorpio sister! Happy Anniversary to you love birds !! We love you both!💕.” Celebrity hairstylist, Serge Normant, who has worked with Roberts since her Pretty Woman days, also congratulated the husband-and-wife duo on their milestone. "Happy anniversary! I love you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," he wrote.

Julia Roberts, Danny Moder
AP Photo/Sante D'Orazio

Over two decades ago, the pair tied the knot with a stunning private ceremony on July 4, 2002. It all began for these two on the set of The Mexican, where Roberts starred as the lead and Moder worked as a cameraman.

The couple has kept much of their personal life out of the spotlight over the years while welcoming three children, twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, and a son Henry. Since then, they’ve only made a few rare public appearances together. Last year, the couple stepped out hand-in-hand for an event at the White House, and in 2020, the two had a date night at Sean Penn‘s 10th annual Community Organized Relief Effort gala. Their daughter Hazel has also managed to stay out of the public eye until the 2021 Cannes Film Festival when she went as her father's date for the evening.

