Julia Roberts Turns 50! See Her Changing Looks Through the Years

Few women have left an impression on Hollywood like Julia Roberts. The actress, who turns 50 today, has starred in countless films in which her powerhouse performances have made us laugh and cry—with a little help from that big, beautiful smile of hers.

The actress-turned-producer shot to superstardom in the 1990 romantic comedy Pretty Woman, her sixth movie role. The film, which saw huge box office numbers, signaled the start of Roberts's nonstop acting success. Since then, she has gained much critical acclaim, receiving two Golden Globe awards and an Academy Award for her starring role in the biographical film, 2000's Erin Brockovich.

Steve.Granitz/INACTIVE/Getty, Kevin Mazur/amfAR/Getty

Perhaps what we love most about the actress is her au naturel beauty and endless charm. Roberts, who forever looks flawless, almost always keeps her look low-maintenance and yet still manages to shine on the red carpet. See her transformation through the years.

RELATED: Watch Julia Roberts Reenact Her Film Career in Under 10 Minutes

One thing we will say of her relaxed beauty routine, though, is that she has an uncanny ability to pull off any hair color. She's subtly changed her shade throughout the years, but still, Roberts has proven that she can seamlessly go platinum, strawberry blonde, auburn, or brunette without looking drastically made-over.

In honor of the actress's big day, we rounded up her best beauty moments. Happy birthday, Julia!