Julia Roberts's Sporty Designer Pantsuit Brought New Meaning to Athleisure

Plus she twinned with George Clooney.

October 14, 2022
Julia Roberts George Clooney
Photo:

Getty Images

Athleisure may be alive and well, but gone are the days of leggings and crop tops. Now, it’s all about sporty designer pantsuits — as far as Julia Roberts is concerned, at least. 

On Thursday, the actress was spotted heading into a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside her Ticket to Paradise co-star and longtime friend, George Clooney. While both Roberts and Clooney opted to don tailored suits for the appearance, Julia’s tan Gucci x Adidas look —  which featured fuzzy black wrist cuffs, a unique logo, and the athletic brand’s signature stripes — took the trend to a whole new level. 

Roberts layered the sleek jacket over a simple white collared button-down and a black tie, and she paired the look with oval-shaped sunglasses and sky-high pointy-toed pumps. For his part, Clooney looked equally as polished in a gray pantsuit complete with a black undershirt and dress shoes.

Earlier in the week, the pair made a separate appearance in promotion of their upcoming rom-com (set to hit Amazon Prime Video on October 21), where they got candid about any prior romantic history. When talking to Access Hollywood, Roberts and Clooney set the record straight on if they ever implemented a no-dating policy in their early careers.

“To not date each other?" Roberts laughed. "I don’t think we needed to state it."  

Clooney hopped in, adding, “Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship. We were fast friends right away. It’s been nothing but fun for us, so I don’t think that was ever really a thing."

