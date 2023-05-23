Julia Garner's Cannes Gown Is a Nod to the Iconic Green Dress From 'Atonement'

Film history repeats itself.

Published on May 23, 2023 @ 02:13PM
Julia Garner attends the "Asteroid City" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Photo:

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The Cannes red carpet continues to stun, especially when stars like Julia Garner are giving fashion fans — and film buffs — a walk down memory lane. Today, the actress arrived at the fest to glide down the carpet for the premiere of Wes Anderson's Asteroid City. For the occasion, she wore Gucci (of course), but the striking green gown bore an uncanny resemblance to the dress in 2007's Atonement, which cemented itself in film history as one of the greatest gowns ever to hit the silver screen.

Julia Garner attends the "Asteroid City" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Garner's Gucci dress featured a halter neckline with a keyhole detail as well as long, flowing tendrils that floated behind her as she posed for the flashbulbs. The dress also had intricate pleating on the bodice and a tie-waist detail before it flowed out into a long, sheer skirt. She paired the spotlight-stealing dress with diamond chandelier earrings and sky-high silver platforms. 

Julia Garner's Green Cannes Dress Is a Nod to the Iconic Green Dress From Atonement

Alamy

Of course, Keira Knightley's dress from Atonement also had a similar waist detail and vibrant green hue, both of which made the comparison one of the first things to come to mind when Garner arrived in her outfit. Knightley's outfit was a custom made creation by costume designer Jacqueline Durran with input from director Joe Wright (the frock even has its own Wikipedia page). Like another certain green dress (looking at you, Jennifer Lopez), the Atonement flapper-style gown has become a fashion legend. Vogue Paris declared the costume a "cult hit" that redefined period fashion. Entertainment Weekly's David Canfield called the dress "unforgettable" with "a mystique around it — fitting for a movie steeped in the summer haze of memory, and shrouded in delectable ambiguity."

