Julia Garner Kept Barbiecore Alive at the 2023 Golden Globes

Julia Garner arrived to the 2023 Golden Globes dressed to win in a baby pink Gucci gown.

The look featured a bustier-styled top, soft, flowing layers and was covered with shimmering crystal details. She wore her hair in a short blond crop and finished the look with De Beers jewelry.

The actress has two chances to bring home the Globe tonight. She is nominated for the Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for her role in Ozark, as well as for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture for her portrayal of infamous conwoman Anna Delvey in Netflix's Inventing Anna. Both categories have a stacked group of nominees including Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) in supporting and Lily James (Pam and Tommy) and Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) in the latter. Garner was also nominated back in 2021 for her role as Ruth Langmore on Ozark.

Of course, the 2021 ceremony was held on Zoom (in true Covid-fashion), but Garner still dressed the part in a stunning 1920s-inspired plunging black-and-white Prada gown.

