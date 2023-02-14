Julia Fox Wore an Actual Tail With Her Latest Underboob-Baring Outfit

Horse girls have become the butt of jokes on social media, but Julia Fox is giving the old trope a new spin with her latest outfit. Naturally, the provocateur, muse, and fashion darling's take on equestrian styling veered toward edgy, not country club. Late on Sunday, when much of the world was watching the Rihanna concert, Fox attended a Fashion Week event wearing an outfit that included a long tail that resembled a horse's and a hooded, cropped top that showed off just enough underboob to give Fox's fans a taste of what they're used to.

The maxi skirt also included cutouts that showed off swathes of her skin and she wore it with matching black high-heeled boots and a black Thom Browne "Fox" bag, which also had a fuzzy tail. While there was very little about the outfit that would be considered subtle, Fox toned down her signature cat-eye liner and wore a thin flick of black.

Getty Images

Other Fashion Week standouts from Ms. Fox include an all-denim ensemble paired with lab-grown diamonds from Pandora. That look consisted of what looked like dozens of jean waistbands sewn together to create a denim dress. According to Page Six, other looks this week have included shearling coats, wet hair, masquerade masks, and sheer catsuits. And proving that she's no newbie when it comes to making a statement at Fashion Week, last time around, she wore a mermaid-inspired look that also showed off her underboob.

