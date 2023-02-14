Julia Fox Wore an Actual Tail With Her Latest Underboob-Baring Outfit

Yay or neigh?

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 @ 04:10PM
Julia Fox Tail outfit
Photo:

Getty Images

Horse girls have become the butt of jokes on social media, but Julia Fox is giving the old trope a new spin with her latest outfit. Naturally, the provocateur, muse, and fashion darling's take on equestrian styling veered toward edgy, not country club. Late on Sunday, when much of the world was watching the Rihanna concert, Fox attended a Fashion Week event wearing an outfit that included a long tail that resembled a horse's and a hooded, cropped top that showed off just enough underboob to give Fox's fans a taste of what they're used to.

The maxi skirt also included cutouts that showed off swathes of her skin and she wore it with matching black high-heeled boots and a black Thom Browne "Fox" bag, which also had a fuzzy tail. While there was very little about the outfit that would be considered subtle, Fox toned down her signature cat-eye liner and wore a thin flick of black.

Julia Fox Tail outfit

Getty Images

Other Fashion Week standouts from Ms. Fox include an all-denim ensemble paired with lab-grown diamonds from Pandora. That look consisted of what looked like dozens of jean waistbands sewn together to create a denim dress. According to Page Six, other looks this week have included shearling coats, wet hair, masquerade masks, and sheer catsuits. And proving that she's no newbie when it comes to making a statement at Fashion Week, last time around, she wore a mermaid-inspired look that also showed off her underboob.

Related Articles
Pink Women's Health Magazine Cover 2023
Pink Paired Her Cut-Out Swimsuit With a Metallic Silver Trench Coat
Pharrell williams
Pharrell Williams Is Officially Louis Vuitton's Men’s Creative Director
Penn Badgley You Season 4
Penn Badgley Blames Netflix for Making Serial Killers So Sexy
Lori Harvey Tory Burch â Fall/Winter 2023 New York Fashion Week - Front Row
Lori Harvey Sat Front Row at New York Fashion Week in an Ultra-Sheer Top and a Chiffon Skirt
EmRata Courtside Look
Emily Ratajkowski Paired an Itty-Bitty Bra Top With Low-Rise Leggings For a Date Night With Eric Andre
Camila Mendes Coach NYFW 2023
Camila Mendes Wore Nothing But a Bra and High-Waisted Briefs Under Her Huge Leather Jacket
Cardi B IG
Cardi B Wore So Much Chanel in Her Latest Instagram Post
Lily James Green Sheer Dress "What's Love Got To Do With It?" Premiere
Lily James Looked Ready for Spring in a Sheer Corseted Dress
Bella Hadid instagram chaotic pants
Bella Hadid’s Latest Fashion Week Photo Dump Included the Most Chaotic Pants
Barbie Ferreira Havianas party Brazil
Barbie Ferreira Paired Flip-Flops With a Veil
Katie Holmes Ulla Johnson
Katie Holmes Elevated Her All-Black Outfit With a Very Good Coat
Rihanna wearing red lipstick at the Super Bowl
Rihanna's Monochromatic Super Bowl Beauty Included Bold Red Lips and a Soft Matte Glow
Sheryl Lee Ralph Super Bowl Jumpsuit
Sheryl Lee Ralph Wore a Stunning Red Jumpsuit to Perform at the Super Bowl
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Wore a Leather Jacket as a Skirt to the 2023 BRIT Awards
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Paired Her Plunging Cutout Bodysuit With Pants That Included Even More Cutouts
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Big Blazer With No Pants at Jonathan Simkhai