Just Julia Fox Wearing a Plethora of Wristwatches as a Two-Piece Set, NBD

Would it even be New York Fashion Week without a plethora of chaotic, barely there ‘fits from Julia Fox? I didn’t think so! Jump-starting the biggest week in fashion, the actress slipped into her most naked look yet: a teeny-tiny chain bra and a matching thong for Naomi Campbell’s PrettyLittleThing show, followed by a completely sheer, second-skin dress. But nothing could have prepared us for her latest NYFW outing.

On Thursday, the actress arrived at the launch of Pandora's Lab Grown Diamonds District in New York City, donning a look made entirely out of upcycled jewelry by Hodakova — the kind that will make you lose track of time. Sticking to her signature DIY fashion skills (see: outfit made entirely out of condoms), Julia wore a two-piece set smothered in wristwatches. The makeshift itty-bitty tube top featured black watches with gold accents, which she teamed with a micro-miniskirt made out of an assortment of metal, diamond, and black leather watches. For added coverage, she paired the unconventional set with black sheer tights and a long black leather trench coat slung around her shoulders.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

And just when you thought the wristwatches ended with the 'fit, she accessorized with a coordinating chunky handbag (also made out of watches) and a pair of black mules adorned with studded, spiked timepieces.

As for her glam, she opted for a mullet-inspired hairstyle featuring forehead fringe and tousled beach waves combined with a dramatic, smokey-winged eyeliner, pencil-thin brows, and glossy lips.



getty

Her timely outing comes less than 24 hours after she kicked off fashion week in a head-turning naked look. Arriving at the Naomi Campbell x PrettyLittleThing show on Tuesday night, Julia donned a look made only out of body jewelry: a slinky, silver chain bra with a matching metal thong. Only an oversized black leather trench coat and ankle booties accessorized her barely-there look.