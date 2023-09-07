Just Julia Fox Wearing a Plethora of Wristwatches as a Two-Piece Set, NBD

Time spent being iconic is never time wasted.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 @ 11:50AM
Julia Fox Pandora NYFW Watches
Photo:

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Would it even be New York Fashion Week without a plethora of chaotic, barely there ‘fits from Julia Fox? I didn’t think so! Jump-starting the biggest week in fashion, the actress slipped into her most naked look yet: a teeny-tiny chain bra and a matching thong for Naomi Campbell’s PrettyLittleThing show, followed by a completely sheer, second-skin dress. But nothing could have prepared us for her latest NYFW outing.

On Thursday, the actress arrived at the launch of Pandora's Lab Grown Diamonds District in New York City, donning a look made entirely out of upcycled jewelry by Hodakova — the kind that will make you lose track of time. Sticking to her signature DIY fashion skills (see: outfit made entirely out of condoms), Julia wore a two-piece set smothered in wristwatches. The makeshift itty-bitty tube top featured black watches with gold accents, which she teamed with a micro-miniskirt made out of an assortment of metal, diamond, and black leather watches. For added coverage, she paired the unconventional set with black sheer tights and a long black leather trench coat slung around her shoulders.

Julia Fox Pandora NYFW Watches

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

And just when you thought the wristwatches ended with the 'fit, she accessorized with a coordinating chunky handbag (also made out of watches) and a pair of black mules adorned with studded, spiked timepieces.

As for her glam, she opted for a mullet-inspired hairstyle featuring forehead fringe and tousled beach waves combined with a dramatic, smokey-winged eyeliner, pencil-thin brows, and glossy lips.

Julia Fox attends the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani

getty

Her timely outing comes less than 24 hours after she kicked off fashion week in a head-turning naked look. Arriving at the Naomi Campbell x PrettyLittleThing show on Tuesday night, Julia donned a look made only out of body jewelry: a slinky, silver chain bra with a matching metal thong. Only an oversized black leather trench coat and ankle booties accessorized her barely-there look.

Related Articles
julia fox new york fashion week metal bra
Julia Fox Kicked Off Fashion Week In a Barely-There Chain Bra and a Matching Metal Thong
Naomi Campbell NYFW Sheer Dress PrettyLittleThing
Naomi Campbell Just Freed the Nipple in a Totally Sheer Rhinestone Gown
Rita Ora amfAR sheer gown
Rita Ora Elevated the Naked Dress With a Stunning Avant-Garde Element
Emily Ratajkowski PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell
Emily Ratajkowski Welcomed NYFW in a Completely Sheer Cowl Neck Minidress With Nothing But a Black Thong
Julia Fox See-Through Bikini
Julia Fox's High-Cut, See-Through Bikini Just Took Sexy Swimwear to a Whole New Level
Julia Fox Runway Icons
Julia Fox’s Dramatic Take on the Peplum Trend Features a Thong Cutout and Super-High Slit
Julia Fox Spotted in LA Wearing Jaded London Tie Top
Julia Fox is All Tied Up in Her Latest Micro-Miniskirt Look
Julia Fox wears one of Julia Fox's most outrageous street style looks.
15 Julia Fox Street Style Looks That Are Technically Clothes, But Not Really
ulia Fox attends "The Idol" Premiere Afterparty
Julia Fox Dressed Like a Naked Emo Clown at ‘The Idol’’s Cannes After-Party
Julia Fox Blue Button-Up Dress With Two Sets of Sleeves July 18, 2023
Julia Fox's Multi-Sleeved Shirt Dress Had Us Doing a Double Take
Irina Shayk Tennis
Irina Shayk Hit the Tennis Court in the Most Impractical Pair of Shoes
Julia Fox Condom Outfit
Julia Fox Wore a See-Through Outfit Made Entirely of Condoms
Irina Shayk in a naked dress at Cannes
The Nakedest Naked Dresses at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Julia Fox
Julia Fox Wore a Minidress Made Entirely Out of Belts
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Was Naked Underneath Her Gigantic Trench Coat at the Loewe Fashion Show
Linda Evangelista wearing a bun at the met gala
Linda Evangelista Opens Up About Aging: "I Want Wrinkles"