Julia Fox Closed Out Fashion Week With an Underboob-Baring Shipwrecked Mermaid Look

It's a well-known fact that Julia Fox has a flair for the dramatic when it comes to her fashion sense. The actress sat front row throughout New York Fashion Week in chaotic outfit after chaotic outfit from an all-leather, no-top look to a singular strip of duct tape as a top. But the muse closed out the week with the grande finale of NYFW outfits: a mermaid dress.

Earlier this week, Fox attended the Parsons MFA student fashion show in a frock with a clear, coral-inspired, underboob-baring bodice that connected to a sheer light blue asymmetric skirt with a tail-like hem adorned with blue and gray ombré hair. Her clear-and-teal shoes were reminiscent of waves, and Fox accessorized with a handbag made of the same material as the dress.

Her hair was aptly styled into tousled beach waves, and her sparkly blue smoky eye and glossy lips were right on theme.

In addition to her many eye-popping 'fits, a recent interview with Paper has landed the actress in the headlines again. Fox revisited her days as a dominatrix in a dungeon located in Chelsea, Manhattan, where the magazine's shoot took place. Fox recalled the experience and the positive impact it had on her.

"One thing I'll say about working in a dungeon is I went in as an 18-year-old, still in high school, insecure," she said. "I had self-esteem issues. But being in that environment — that was so predominantly female — was so nice. I got self-worth and self-esteem."