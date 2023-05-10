Julia Fox is All Tied Up in Her Latest Micro-Miniskirt Look

Expect the most unexpected.

Published on May 10, 2023 @ 11:17AM
Julia Fox Spotted in LA Wearing Jaded London Tie Top
Photo:

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julia Fox has never been one to follow fashion rules. In fact, she’s practically the definition of controversial fashion (see: her whale tail and underboob-baring OOTD or her neck-gripping Han Kjøbenhavn leather dress at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party). As of late, the actress has been known to bare her midriff and even sometimes free-the-nipple in upcycled ensembles. And on Tuesday, Fox stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a staple accessory as a top — something the actress and fashion muse is no stranger to doing. (Remember that time she wore five belts as a skirt?)

For the outing, Fox was spotted wearing a Jaded London wrap-around corset top constructed from ties in various shades of brown tartan woven together to form a one-shoulder top. She added a matching plaid blazer with another tie as a scarf and finished off her edgy office attire with a black leather micro-miniskirt and platform snake-print strappy heels. She accessorized with one Bic lighter fluid earring, a tiny silver handbag, and clear futuristic sunglasses.

As for her glam, Fox wore her auburn-colored hair straight with a middle part combined with rosy cheeks, pencil-thin brows, and dark brown glossy lips.

Julia Fox

Her look is similar to the one she wore to the Hodakova 2023 spring-summer runway show during Paris Fashion Week in March. For that occasion, Fox wore a strapless minidress made entirely out of black leather belts with silver buckles. She teamed the chaotic dress with a long black leather trench coat with a studded collar and pockets, as well as black pointed-toe stilettos and a coordinating tiny handbag.

