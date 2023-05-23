Julia Fox Dressed Like a Naked Emo Clown at ‘The Idol’’s Cannes After-Party

All eyes on me in the center of the ring, just like a circus.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 23, 2023 @ 11:37AM
ulia Fox attends "The Idol" Premiere Afterparty
Photo:

getty images

From almost-topless red carpet looks to see-through outfits made out of condoms, it’s safe to say that Julia Fox is having a fashion moment right now (and always). What moment that is, exactly? We’re not entirely sure, but the actress just kept the strange vibes going by arriving at The Idol’s Cannes after-party dressed like an emo clown. 

On Monday, Fox started off her week by stepping out at the film festival’s star-studded after-party braless in a transparent plastic jacket that featured gigantic bell sleeves and three fuzzy white pom-pom buttons. The actress paired the unique top with matching plastic pants, a white G-string, and ankle-breaking clear platform heels, and she finished the look by adding a head-scratching fuzzy white mohawk cap that coordinated with her jacket. Powder-white foundation, baby blue eyeshadow, and a black lip rounded out her glam, and she further confused onlookers by styling her brunette hair down in slightly damp waves.

Julia Fox attends the "The Idol" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival

getty images

While Julia’s two-piece set was certainly giving sad clown’s night out, it came just hours after she debuted a black-tie version of the look when walking the red carpet ahead of The Idol’s Cannes Film Festival premiere. 

Serving rain poncho chic, the mother-of-one donned a Nicolas Jebran clear plastic one-shoulder gown (complete with a corseted waist and a dramatic matching cape) for the occasion, accessorized with nothing but sheer white gloves and simple drop earrings. As for glam, Fox donned the same makeup look as did later in the night, opting for a pale complexion and a deep black lip.

