Julia Fox’s One-Piece Is the Sexiest Swimsuit I’ve Seen all Summer — and I Found a $17 Version

Summer never gets old. I can never have enough of the shining sun, hot temperatures, or ocean’s waves. But you know what does get old? Wearing the same swimsuit every single year. I’m not talking about the one you have stuffed in the back of your dresser (though, it wouldn’t hurt to swap it out), but instead about the unchanging styles we see in stores time and time again. They’re classics for a reason, and I’ll never hate on a closet staple, but sometimes, I want something fresh and new. Enter: Julia Fox’s recent risqué one-piece.

Earlier this week, Julia Fox was spotted on the beaches of New York City wearing a strapless swimsuit that stopped me (and most likely everyone else) right in their tracks. The white swimmie featured center and side cutouts, a super high rise, and a cloth ring accentuating her bust. Not to mention, it was practically see-through before — and definitely after — she took a dip in the ocean.

Getty Images

Fox undoubtedly brought fashion to the forefront of the ocean, and the sexy style is easier to achieve than many may think. There are just three components needed to steal her look: the white color, one piece fit, and tons of cutouts — and I found 9 similar styles to recreate the sexiest swimsuit I’ve seen all summer, starting at $17.

Viottiset Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Of course, we have to start with a strapless option. This Viottiset Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit ditches the sleeves like Fox’s, though it comes with thin spaghetti straps to add if extra support is desired. A tie-front center and fabric openings along the midsection really steal the show, while a cheeky back provides a bit more coverage.

Beagimeg One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

If you want something sexier, Beagimeg’s open-front swimsuit is for you. It mimics the open-belly design Fox originally wore to the coast, while a one-shoulder strap adds even more umph. You can also look forward to its lightweight, quick-drying material that fits the body comfortably and securely.

Hilinker O-Ring Cut-Out Swimsuit

Amazon

We can’t forget about Fox’s center O-ring; it’s one of the suit’s smallest yet sexiest details. This Hilinker O-Ring Cutout Swimsuit will give you a similar look with two rings in tow. The fabric cinches together in the center, revealing lots of skin, while the bust is accentuated by removable padded cups. This option additionally includes a one-shoulder strap, which is great if you plan on dancing, swimming, and running around at the beach or pool.

There are more than just three Fox-inspired white cutout swimsuits, and after seeing the above, I know you can’t wait to discover even more. After all, slipping on a sexy, unique swimmie is one of the easiest ways to look your best while lounging poolside, so shop further editor-approved picks, below.

Solid & Striped Claudia One-Piece Swimsuit

Solid & Striped

Chyrii Cutout Lace-Up Swimsuit

Amazon

Andie Tulum One-Piece Swimsuit

Andie

Skims Swim Cutout Monokini Swimsuit

Skims

Free People ​​Ribbed Celine One-Piece Swimsuit

Free People

ViX by Paula Hermanny Kieza Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit