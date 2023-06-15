Julia Fox’s Dramatic Take on the Peplum Trend Features a Thong Cutout and Super-High Slit

Just when you think the bar can't get higher, she outdoes herself.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on June 15, 2023 @ 10:03AM
Julia Fox Runway Icons
Photo:

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

Julia Fox is renowned for her polarizing, daring outfit choices — whether she's sporting a condom-adorned look on the streets or going topless on the red carpet. And fashion's biggest risktaker has done it again, this time in a bright red latex gown adorned in sequins for the Luisa Via Roma & British Vogue Runway Icons show on Wednesday.

While stopping by Florence for the day, the actress shut down the fashion event by donning a Luisa Via Roma sleeveless sequined gown featuring a mock turtleneck and a large pouf at her hips. Still, the moment the actress looked over her shoulder, a high slit and a butt-baring cutout paired with a matching latex thong revealed from the back. Upping the ante in terms of boldness, she accessorized with an itty bitty handbag, a spider-like, abstract face mask, and ultra sky-high patent leather heels.

Julia Fox Runway Icons

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

Beauty-wise, Fox opted for an extremely smoky red eye, dark-lined, glossy lips, and super-thin black brows. She styled her dark hair with tousled waves and a middle part.

Julia Fox in LuisaViaRoma

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

Controversial looks are practically Fox’s M.O. Just last month, Fox wore a couple of outfits that were just as head-turning as the butt-baring gown (one could say the gown was rather tame). In May, the actress was photographed in a see-through tube top adorned with rolled-up condoms paired with a low-rise micro mini. She added a matching purse and boots, also made out of rubbers.

Julia Fox Condom Outfit

Getty Images

Followed by, going topless as she walked the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. For the Art of Elysium "Paradis" 25th anniversary party, she opted for a see-through clear breastplate and paired the nearly-invisible top with metallic nipple covers and a white voluminous tiered maxiskirt that fell to the floor.

Related Articles
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie Grainge Swapped Her Bridal Whites for a Sheer Goth-Glam Look
Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of No Hard Feelings in Madrid
You've Never Seen a Naked Dress Like Jennifer Lawrence's Loewe Pancake Dress
Sydney Sweeney in Union Square New York City
Sydney Sweeney's Pockets Are Longer Than Her Micro-Miniskirt
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "No Hard Feelings" photocall at Hotel Four Seasons
Jennifer Lawrence's Super-Wide Belt Is Serving 2002
NEWS: Sheer Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s Totally See-Through Brown Top Just Convinced Us to Ditch Our Bras This Summer
Emma Roberts DSW
Emma Roberts Is Giving the Green Light to Quirky Baseball Caps With Swimsuits
Margot Robbie Asteroid City
Margot Robbie Is Bringing Back the Peplum Trend With Her Velvet Strapless Minidress
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Teeny-Tiny Hot Pink Bikini Is a Complete Slay
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union's Tweedy Blazer Dress Is Keeping Barbiecore Alive
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Wore an Easy, Breezy Dress With the Deepest Plunging Neckline
Cara Delevingne Is the Latest Celebrity to Prove That Peplum Tops Are Back
Cara Delevingne Is the Latest Celebrity to Prove That Peplum Tops Are Back
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence's Slouchy Asymmetrical Set Is the Coziest Groutfit Ever
Jessica Chastain Oscar de la Renta
Jessica Chastain’s Oscar de la Renta Jumpsuit Is Having a Moment
Zoey Deutch 2023 Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner
Zoey Deutch Just Chanel-ified the Bra Top Trend
Katie Holmes Chanel Tribeca
Katie Holmes Spiced Up Everyone's Favorite Leather Jacket and Puddle Pants Outfit Formula
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Paired Her Sheer Goth Gown With Dramatic Opera Gloves