Julia Fox is renowned for her polarizing, daring outfit choices — whether she's sporting a condom-adorned look on the streets or going topless on the red carpet. And fashion's biggest risktaker has done it again, this time in a bright red latex gown adorned in sequins for the Luisa Via Roma & British Vogue Runway Icons show on Wednesday.

While stopping by Florence for the day, the actress shut down the fashion event by donning a Luisa Via Roma sleeveless sequined gown featuring a mock turtleneck and a large pouf at her hips. Still, the moment the actress looked over her shoulder, a high slit and a butt-baring cutout paired with a matching latex thong revealed from the back. Upping the ante in terms of boldness, she accessorized with an itty bitty handbag, a spider-like, abstract face mask, and ultra sky-high patent leather heels.

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

Beauty-wise, Fox opted for an extremely smoky red eye, dark-lined, glossy lips, and super-thin black brows. She styled her dark hair with tousled waves and a middle part.

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

Controversial looks are practically Fox’s M.O. Just last month, Fox wore a couple of outfits that were just as head-turning as the butt-baring gown (one could say the gown was rather tame). In May, the actress was photographed in a see-through tube top adorned with rolled-up condoms paired with a low-rise micro mini. She added a matching purse and boots, also made out of rubbers.

Getty Images

Followed by, going topless as she walked the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. For the Art of Elysium "Paradis" 25th anniversary party, she opted for a see-through clear breastplate and paired the nearly-invisible top with metallic nipple covers and a white voluminous tiered maxiskirt that fell to the floor.

