Julia Fox Wore a See-Through Outfit Made Entirely of Condoms

Julia Fox has a history of wearing wildly chaotic fashion — including minidresses maid out of belts, horsetail accessories, and shipwrecked mermaidcore gowns. But her most recent look might actually take the cake for craziest thing worn by Julia Fox. On Thursday, the actress was photographed wearing an entire outfit made of condoms — you know, just in case.

Fox promoted the use of contraception in a totally-sheer, nipple-freeing tube top adorned with rolled-up condoms styled with the tiniest white micro-miniskirt and a matching purse and boots, also made out of the rubbers.

She added sheer yellow latex gloves made to look like condoms for her hands. In terms of glam (how does one do their makeup when advocating for safe sex?), Fox opted for an extreme winged liner, glossy mauve lips, and super-thin black brows. Her dark hair was worn straight and slightly parted to the side.

While one could assume that the look was a statement encouraging the use of birth control, especially in today's climate, Fox's many controversial looks rarely come with any kind of explanation.

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Fox wore a couple of other looks that were almost as head-turning as the condom 'fit. On Wednesday, she stepped out in a graphic low-rise micro mini and corset set made of metro cards, can tabs, grocery bags, and other everyday items. She added a leather bolero jacket, black knee-high boots with punk-inspired silver rings, and a matching handbag.

Getty Images

On Tuesday, the actress stepped out in a top made entirely out of tartan ties paired with a matching blazer, a tiny leather skirt, and brown heels. Totally see-through visor shades, a silver bag, and one lighter-shaped earring completed the look.