Julia Fox Wore a Minidress Made Out Entirely of Belts

March 2, 2023
Julia Fox is having quite a busy fashion month. She's stepped out in New York and Milan, and now Paris, in a slew of outfits that have ranged from eccentric (a naked dress with a tiny bellybutton cutout) to straight-up shocking (carrying a dummy in a body bag as a purse). But her latest look, while still awe-inducing to the everyday person, is tame in comparison. 

Paying tribute to her DIY fashion skills, Julia wore a dress made entirely out of black leather belts with silver buckles while en route to the Hodakova 2023 spring-summer runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The makeshift mini included a strapless silhouette with a series of looped-through belts worn tight around her chest and falling loose on the bottom. She paired the unconventional dress with a long black leather trench coat with a studded collar and pockets, as well as black pointed-toe stilettos and a coordinating tiny handbag. 

Julia Fox

As for her glam, Julia wore her new bright red hair down in loose waves with a middle part, and teamed her mane with matching lipstick, blue eyeshadow, and bleached brows.

Her look is similar to the one she wore to the Le Silla presentation in Milan last week. For that occasion, Fox layered five belts (in varying shades of chocolate brown) on top of each other to create the tiniest micro-miniskirt. On top, she wore a white lace top with hanging garter belts underneath a matching leather jacket, and accessorized with denim thigh-high boots and an optic-white box-shaped handbag.

