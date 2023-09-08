Julia Fox Paired the Most Chaotic Micro-Minidress With an Even More Chaotic Hairstyle

We may only be a few days into New York Fashion Week 2023, but this year is already shaping up to be Julia Fox’s most daring (and naked!) one yet. As the almighty queen of skin-baring style, her NYFW style has lived up to her fashion M.O., from a two-piece set made entirely out of up-cycled wristwatches to an itty-bitty chain bra and matching metal thong.

But on Thursday, the actress stepped out for the Soho House Awards at DUMBO House in the most chaotic outfit to date — from head to toe. Her latest NYFW outing included a cream satin halterneck micro-minidress that featured a black-and-white graphic design. The print in question depicted a naked body of a topless woman wearing nothing but a pair of underwear. She accessorized the nude graphic dress with a fuzzy black handbag and the tallest Mary Jane platform heels we've ever seen, complete with several buckles up to her knees.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fox's chaotic energy didn't stop at her outfit — her glam was just as confusing. The actress styled her hair into two braided pigtails — tied with black ribbon bows — while the rest of her hair was tossed into a high claw clip. Meanwhile, she paired a pop of orange eyeshadow with a dramatic smokey-winged eye.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Earlier that day, Julia arrived at the launch of Pandora's Lab Grown Diamonds District in New York City showing off her signature DIY fashion skills in a look made entirely out of upcycled jewelry by Hodakova. The look featured a two-piece set consisting of a tube top and a micro-miniskirt covered in wristwatches. She rounded out her timeless look with a coordinating chunky handbag (also made out of watches) and a pair of black mules embellished with studded, spiked timepieces.