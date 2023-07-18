Julia Fox's High-Cut, See-Through Bikini Just Took Sexy Swimwear to a Whole New Level

That’s what we call trust.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 18, 2023 @ 09:32AM
Photo:

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julia Fox just slipped into her most chaotic look, maybe ever — and that's really saying something considering the actress once wore a totally-sheer outfit made entirely out of condoms.

On Monday, the actress spent a day at the beach in New York City wearing something only she could pull off: a barely-there bikini made out of cotton. Taking a dip in the ocean, she wore a white one-piece bikini (which was quickly made see-through by the ocean's waves) that featured a bandeau top, high-cut sides, and a bikini thong. As if her cotton one-piece wasn't enough, the bathing suit also had a pair of cutouts: one on her abdomen and two gigantic side cutouts that left most of her bare midriff and back on full display. Matching mesh drawstring joggers and white beach slides topped off her warm-weather look.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julia tucked her tousled waves into a camouflage baseball cap, and she accessorized with rose-tinted sunglasses, a pearl choker necklace, a gold pendant chain, and silver hoops. As for the rest of her glam, her no-makeup, makeup look consisted of a matte lip with a brown liner. 

Julia Fox in LuisaViaRoma

It's no secret that the actress has an itch for quirky fashion. Last month, Fox attended the Luisa Via Roma & British Vogue Runway Icons show in a bright red latex gown adorned with sequins. Turning heads (like always), she wore a Luisa Via Roma sleeveless gown that featured a mock turtleneck and a large pouf at her hips during the outing, which was made all the more dramatic once a high slit, butt-baring cutout, and a matching latex thong were unveiled from behind.

