Julia Fox Just Wore Five Belts as a Skirt With Sky-High Denim Boots

Nothing shocks us at this point.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on February 24, 2023 @ 04:54PM
Julia Fox Belt Skirt Denim Boots Milan Fashion Week 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

Another day, another chaotic Julia Fox look. After sheer jerseys and literal tails at New York Fashion Week, the actress and fashion fan made her way to Milan for the rest of the Fashion Month festivities (which, of course, includes another lineup of controversial outfits). And on Friday, Fox stepped out in the cobblestone streets wearing a staple accessory as a skirt.

For the Le Silla presentation, Fox layered five leather belts in various shades of brown on top of each other to form a micro-miniskirt paired with a white lace-trimmed top with garter belt details along the hem. She added a matching leather jacket with a large buckle detail for her outer layer and finished off the 'fit with sky-high over-the-knee denim boots from Le Silla. She accessorized with a minimalistic silver ring and a bright white, box bag.

Her hair was styled in a middle part and in the same fiery hue, which she debuted earlier this month while in NYC. Her glam included blush draping, pink lips, bleached brows, and winged eyeliner.

Julia Fox Belt Top Milan Fashion Week

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Fox used her newfound belt hack for another Italian OOTD. In lieu of a top, the actress wore gray, red, and black belts as a bra and wore an ultra-miniskirt with a giant buckle and lip-and-teeth graphics. Brown stiletto boots, a beige handbag, and a leather trench coat completed the look.

