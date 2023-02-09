Julia Fox Wore Her Jeans as a Dress With 3 Carats of Diamonds

Another Fashion Week win.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 @ 12:59PM
Julia Fox Pandora Event Denim Outfit
Photo:

Neil Rasmus/BFA

Give Julia Fox a normal, everyday article of clothing and the actress is sure to wear it in the most unconventional and chaotic way imaginable. Case in point? Her very literal take on mermaidcore or her leather-on-leather moment. One thing is for certain: Fox does not do Fashion Week half-way. So, you could never expect her to show up to an event in some average Canadian tuxedo.

On Wednesday, the fashion muse did not disappoint while attending the Evan Mock Pandora event. Fox arrived in a full-denim outfit that included a side-less (and sideboob-baring) dress comprised of the waistbands of several pairs of jeans of all different washes that flowed into a shredded asymmetric skirt. Denim booties and a coordinating bomber jacket accompanied her look, and Fox accessorized with 3 carats of lab-grown diamonds from Diamonds by Pandora in the form of stud earrings and two rings.

According to a statement from the jewelry brand, its diamonds (which have identical characteristics to mined diamonds) are grown with 100% renewable energy.

Fox also took a quick break in between NYFW events to snack on some Pizza Hut on the streets of NYC. She and a friend shared a box of 'za while posing for the camera. In another snap, obtained by the Daily Mail, Fox carried a couple of Pizza Hut's cardboard boxes.

Related Articles
IS_020122_StateoftheArts_Fashion_1x1
63 Black-Owned Brands to Shop All Year Round
Olivia Palermo Outfits
Olivia Palermo's Best Looks Ever
Michelle Obama Balmain Jeans
Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top
Bella Hadid Street Style Outfits
74 Bella Hadid Outfits We'll Probably Be Thinking About For the Next Five Years
Halsey Short Hair 2018 American Music Awards
Halsey Wore a Super-Short Plaid Blazer Dress
Michelle Obama - Carla Bruni-Sarkozy - Belts - Dress by Body Type - Fashion News
June 8-14
George and Amal Clooney Wedding - Gallery
100 Memorable Celebrity Wedding Moments
Julia Fox Paired Her Lace-Up Dress With the Tallest Platform Boots
Julia Fox Wore a Lace-Up Dress With the Tallest Platform Boots
Fashion Week Sneak Peek: Jill Stuart
February 8-14
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Wore the Dress Version of Madonna's Jean Paul Gaultier Cone Bra
Katie Holmes Chopard Event Fifth Avenue New York
Katie Holmes Wore the Coziest Sweaterdress With More Than 60 Carats of Diamonds
Julia Fox Los Angeles Black Leather Jacket Balenciaga Bag
Julia Fox Wore a Super-Short Croc Corset Dress With Huge Hip Cutouts
Sydney Sweeney 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards Mugler Minidress
Sydney Sweeney Paired Her Minidress With Over 60 Carats of Diamonds
Zoey Deutch Sparkly Dress "Something From Tiffany's" Premiere After Party
Zoey Deutch Wore Sparkles, Cutouts, and Diamonds to the "Something From Tiffany's" Premiere
katy perry - russell brand - cartier
January 11-17
Julia Fox CFDA Awards 2022
Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye West So He'd Leave Kim Kardashian Alone