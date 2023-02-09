Give Julia Fox a normal, everyday article of clothing and the actress is sure to wear it in the most unconventional and chaotic way imaginable. Case in point? Her very literal take on mermaidcore or her leather-on-leather moment. One thing is for certain: Fox does not do Fashion Week half-way. So, you could never expect her to show up to an event in some average Canadian tuxedo.

On Wednesday, the fashion muse did not disappoint while attending the Evan Mock Pandora event. Fox arrived in a full-denim outfit that included a side-less (and sideboob-baring) dress comprised of the waistbands of several pairs of jeans of all different washes that flowed into a shredded asymmetric skirt. Denim booties and a coordinating bomber jacket accompanied her look, and Fox accessorized with 3 carats of lab-grown diamonds from Diamonds by Pandora in the form of stud earrings and two rings.

According to a statement from the jewelry brand, its diamonds (which have identical characteristics to mined diamonds) are grown with 100% renewable energy.

Fox also took a quick break in between NYFW events to snack on some Pizza Hut on the streets of NYC. She and a friend shared a box of 'za while posing for the camera. In another snap, obtained by the Daily Mail, Fox carried a couple of Pizza Hut's cardboard boxes.