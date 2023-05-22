Julia Fox Basically Went Topless on the Red Carpet at Cannes

Just when you think Julia Fox's outfits can't get any more outrageous (see: her condom tube top and knee-high boots, or horsetail, butt-baring skirt), they do.



Getty

On Sunday, everyone's favorite fashion risk-taker took the biggest gamble of all and basically went topless on the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. For the Art of Elysium "Paradis" 25th anniversary party, Julia went braless in a see-through clear breastplate that was seemingly in the shape of melting ice. She paired the nearly-invisible top and her metallic nipple covers with a white maxiskirt that featured a voluminous tiered section and a hemline that pooled in every which direction on the floor. A double teardrop diamond necklace, as well as matching earrings and a bracelet rounded out her jaw-dropping look.



Getty

Fox pulled her brunette waves back into a tousled updo and offset her dark-lined lips with shimmery silver winged eyeshadow.



Chaotic fashion is kind of Julia's thing, and she admitted just as much during an interview with People last year, explaining to the magazine that she's "providing a service" with her NSFW outfit choices. "Sometimes the paparazzi get me, and I look like s–t, you know? If they’re gonna get me, I might as well make the best of it. I feel like I’m doing a service. I’m providing a service,” she said, before clarifying: “Yeah, a visual service.”