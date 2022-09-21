Another week, another bevy of Julia Fox outfits to wrap our heads around. The actress has touched down in Italy for Milan Fashion Week, and her introductory look did not disappoint.

On Tuesday, Fox's early aughts-inspired outfit channeled another fashion icon: Christina Aguilera. Fox wore an orange bra and underwear set with metal detailing, complete with chains and clasps acting as the straps. On top of the eye-catching lingerie, she chose a distressed gun-metal-and-rust-colored leather jacket and matching pants that she wore partially unzipped and folded over to reveal the thong, reminiscent of Xtina's style during her "Dirrty" days. Fox's gray geometric eyeshadow coordinated with the look, and she finished her glam with bleached brows and a subtle, peachy lip. Her brown hair was worn straight and parted down the middle.

During New York Fashion Week, Fox's collection of chaotic looks included mermaid cosplay, duct tape bra tops, and shirtless leather looks. She also opened up to Paper about her days as a dominatrix in a recent interview, accompanied by a spicy shoot in her former workplace.

“One thing I'll say about working in a dungeon is I went in as an 18-year-old, still in high school, insecure," she said. "I had self-esteem issues. But being in that environment — that was so predominantly female — was so nice. I got self-worth and self-esteem.”