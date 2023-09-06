Julia Fox Kicked Off Fashion Week In a Barely-There Chain Bra and a Matching Metal Thong

Starting fashion month off with a bang.

Published on September 6, 2023
Julia Fox attends the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani
It was only a matter of time before Julia Fox (style icon and barely-there dressing enthusiast) stepped out for this year’s New York Fashion Week festivities — and where Julia goes, chaotic fashion is always sure to follow.

True to her brand, the actress kicked off NYFW 2023 while wearing one of her most daring outfits to date: a teeny tiny silver chain bra (complete with oval nipple pasties) and a matching metal thong. The look made its debut as Fox attended the Naomi Campbell X Pretty Little Thing show on Tuesday night, where she paired the tiny silver set (which left her legs, midriff, and underboob on full display) with a slouchy black leather trench coat from the supermodel’s new collection. Ankle-skimming black leather boots and a pair of coordinating chain earrings accessorized Julia’s look, and she rounded it out by wearing her copper-toned hair down straight with a side part and by swiping on a bold black lip.

Julia Fox is seen on September 05, 2023 in New York City.

getty

Fox wasn’t the only one to step out in celebration of Campbell’s first collaboration with Pretty Little Thing — Emily Ratajkowski and Tommy Dorfman, who wore a plunging mustard minidress and a sheer white shirt, respectively, were also seated in the front row during the original super’s show.

Julia Fox, Emily Ratajkowski, and Tommy Dorfman attend the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show

getty

The most notable part of the evening, however, occurred when Naomi opted to take the runway in a totally see-through bedazzled silver halter dress while serving a masterclass in walking. During her appearance, Campbell complemented her sexy look by wearing her hair down straight with a middle part and adding a pair of silver hoop earrings.

Naomi Campbell during PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell - Runway

getty

"I want to collaborate with young, emerging designers," the model told W Magazine about her decision to pursue the project. "And so for me, if I can get them on the platform, and get the light shone on them, and give them a helping hand in their career and what they want to do with their own designs, helping them on their journey, that makes me happy.

