Julia Fox's Multi-Sleeved Shirt Dress Had Us Doing a Double Take

Even her business casual looks are slightly chaotic.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on July 19, 2023 @ 02:37PM
Julia Fox Blue Button-Up Dress With Two Sets of Sleeves July 18, 2023
You can always count on Julia Fox to step out in some of the most absurd OOTDs, maybe ever. Case in point? Take a look at her see-through condom look and naked emo clown aesthetic at Cannes. Just the other day, Fox was spotted soaking up the sun on a New York City beach in a cut-out thong one-piece swimsuit that wasn't even waterproof (typically an expected quality of swimwear).

Julia Fox Sheer White Swimsuit New York City Beach

But on Tuesday, the star decidedly gave up her controversial signature style for a more subdued dress that could've passed for business casual. Fox was seen walking through the streets of NYC in a baby blue, button-up minidress with two sets of long sleeves — one normal pair and another that came from the back of the frock and tied around her arms in the front.

She accessorized with prudent-looking rectangular glasses, a black tote bag, and matching slides that included a sculptural cut-out wedge. Fox wore her bright red hair straight with a middle part, and she decided on a simple glam look — another rarity for the actress.

The modest fashion moment comes after Fox hit back at haters who claimed her butt had gotten smaller. She posted a snap taken from behind while wearing the white (not waterproof) suit. "'This one goes out to all my haters that said I lost my a**," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "It's still there... just not as big LOL!"

When given the opportunity, Fox isn't afraid of showing off her assets. Last month, the muse attended the LuisaViaRoma and British Vogue – Runway Icons show in a shimmery red peplum gown with a butt cutout.

