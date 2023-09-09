Julia Fox Skipped a Shirt in Favor of Black Leather Pasties

Braless, flawless.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 9, 2023 @ 02:26PM
Julia Fox
Photo:

Getty

Julia Fox is continuing her streak of naked looks during New York Fashion Week. After kicking things off in a barely-there chain bra and matching metal underwear and freeing the nipple in a nude optical illusion minidress, the actress stepped out for a stroll in-between shows without a shirt on.  

On Friday, Fox decided to ditch her top all together in favor of a set of black leather pasties decorated with sparkly silver hearts. Underneath, she added a coordinating caged corset that was practically painted onto her midsection, as well as a pair of ultra-low-rise black leather leggings. Meanwhile, on her feet, she slipped on a pair of hairy mules, and finished off her look with a goth-style handbag with stud and chain accents and braided pigtails tied with black ribbons.

Julia Fox

Getty

As for glam, she swiped on a glossy pink lip and smoky eyeshadow that complemented her rose-tinged cheeks. 

Earlier this week, Julia spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her parade of naked outfits during NYFW, revealing that she got in "trouble" for her chain bra top, metal thong bottoms, and black trench coat at the Naomi Campbell X Pretty Little Thing show. "There were a lot of haters, being like, 'This is unacceptable. This is setting such a bad example.' But, it's like, 'Why?' It's just my body."

She continued, "Is my body, like, ugly? Is my body a crime? Did my body slap your grandma? The way that they were acting, it was like, 'What the heck!'"

