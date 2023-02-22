Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Eyeshadow Stick Lasts Up to 24 Hours Without a Touch-Up

Eyeshadow has the power to elevate any look, but if you’re not a makeup pro, it can also be a little intimidating. I know when I do my glam, the eyes always take me the longest. If you’re looking to simplify this step and cut down the duration of your beauty routine, I recommend trying out cream eyeshadow. And for an added convenience factor, this Julep Crème to Powder shadow comes in an easy-to-manage stick applicator. Just when you thought it couldn’t get better — the best-selling product is just $16 at Amazon.

Sold in 31 shimmery, metallic, and matte shades, Julep’s Eyeshadow 101 Crème-to-Powder Stick is exactly what it sounds like. The cream product applies effortlessly, without the help of a brush thanks to its stick applicator, and it dries as a long-lasting powder. Not only does the eyeshadow look good, but it feels good on the skin, too, as it’s made of vitamin E, vitamin C, and candelilla wax, which increase blendability, smooth, brighten, and protect delicate skin.

Amazon

Shop now: $16; amazon.com

Shoppers are calling this Julep stick, the “best eyeshadow [they’ve] ever tried,” and it currently ranks as a best-seller on Amazon with over 22,600 perfect ratings. One reviewer said the convenient eyeshadow stick applies “so much easier and quicker” than traditional powder shadows. They went on to say it “doesn’t smudge after applying,” and “doesn’t crease throughout the day.” Another confirmed, saying the product “goes on nicely” and “stays put,” adding, “a little goes a long way” thanks to the shadow’s strong pigment.

When it comes to wear longevity, one purchaser said the eyeshadow “lasted 24 hours” and “with a little touch up, 36 hours.” They went on to say, “This crème-to-powder is better than the high-priced eyeshadows [they’ve] used.” Not only does the Julep shadow’s stick packaging make for easy use, but it also simplifies touch-ups on the go. One shopper prefers throwing the product into their bag when traveling versus “powder eyeshadows that shatter in your luggage and make a mess.”

Upgrade your eyeshadow routine with this crease-proof, easy-to-use, long-lasting, and travel-friendly pick. Shop the Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème-to-Powder Eyeshadow Stick on Amazon, and check out other shades of the best-seller below.

Amazon

Shop now: $16; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $16; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $16; amazon.com

