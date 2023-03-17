The First Trailer for 'Joy Ride' Is Equal Parts 'Hangover' and 'Girls Trip'

If you're missing the feel-good hijinks that come with a girls-behaving-badly comedy, you're in for a treat, because Lionsgate released its first full-length trailer for Joy Ride, the latest comedy to showcase slapstick and more silly moments than you can count alongside what's sure to be a heartwarming journey of discovery. It sounds like a lot, but the red band trailer offers it all up with a side of campy K-pop satire, a drug bust gone wrong, and star Ashley Park's signature comedic timing.

Joy Ride marks Adele Lim’s directorial debut after writing Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon. Teresa Hsiao and Cherry Chevapravatdumrong co-wrote the film and Oscar-nominated Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola, and Sabrina Wu star alongside Park as a group of best friends helping one of their own discover her birth mother in China.



According to Lionsgate, the film chronicles "the hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are."

The film also stars Crazy Rich Asians's Ronny Chieng and Chris Pang as well as Desmond Chiam from Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Insecure's Alexander Hodge.

Courtesy Lionsgate

Joy Ride marks the start of a busy year for Park, who also has a role in A24's Netflix series Beef alongside Ali Wong. Hsu is coming off an Oscar campaign for her star turn in Everything Everywhere All At Once and Joy Ride offers a chance for audiences to see her away from the bagels and multiverse bending hot-dog-hands world they may associate with her. She'll also make an appearance alongside her EEAAO co-stars (and Oscar winners) Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh in Disney+'s upcoming American Born Chinese. Of course, fans recognize Cola from her work on Good Trouble, the cult-favorite Claws, and a role in Turning Red.



Joy Ride opens in theaters July 7.

