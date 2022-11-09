I Hate Bras, but ​​I Found an Equally Sexy and Comfy Style I Love to Wear — and It’s 50% Off Right Now

There’s almost nothing I hate wearing more than bras. They poke, constrain, and are simply uncomfortable; honestly, they feel anything but supportive. Sure, there are plenty of wireless, unpadded bralette numbers that promise a more pleasant experience, but as someone with a larger cup size, those have never really been an option for me. Instead, I’ve been relegated to the more “supportive” underwire options that, let’s face it, aren’t exactly cute or comfortable. I hated them, but I was prepared for a lifetime sentence — that is, until I discovered the Romy Demi Bra from Journelle.

Although I’ve always loved Journelle’s luxury bras (and have added a few of the Allegra Balconette Bras to my underwear drawer over the years), I considered them more lingerie than everyday bras because their shape and lace never looked right under clothes. In fact, I assumed any sexy, lace bras would fall into the same category. After explaining my concerns to one of Journelle’s experts, she suggested I try the Romy, noting it fits and feels like a t-shirt bra but looks like beautiful lingerie. I slipped on the demi bra and was instantly blown away — not only did it look sexy, but it also felt amazing.

Shop now: $49 (Originally $98); journelle.com

The Romy bra hugged my boobs and kept them perky without looking pushed-up, and the underwire and straps didn’t dig into my skin or cause soreness. I bought the bra without hesitation, but I knew the real test would come in the days that followed. That night, I wore the Romy underneath an early-fall sweater and headed to dinner. It didn’t occur to me once that I was even wearing a bra. I didn’t have to adjust the cups or loosen the straps, and I certainly wasn’t counting down the minutes until I could go home and take it off. In fact, I stayed out even later than I usually would — and while I’m not saying that’s necessarily because of the Romy, it does seem like more than coincidence.

When I did finally make it home that evening and started undressing, I caught a glimpse of myself in the mirror and decided to keep the bra on for just a little bit longer. For once, my everyday bra looked damn good, and I looked good in it. The next morning, I went to Journelle’s site and ordered two more.

I suggest you do the same while the bra is on sale at Journelle in a gorgeous pink and vibrant blue for just $49. Or grab it at full price in classic colors like black and nude — trust me, it’s worth it.

Shop now: $49 (Originally $98); journelle.com

