Joshua Jackson Says Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Enjoys Watching His On-Screen Sex Scenes

Whatever floats your boat.

Published on April 27, 2023 @ 02:09PM
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith
Photo:

Getty Images

Hollywood relationships aren't for the faint of heart, between scheduling conflicts, constant travel, and, yes, on-screen romances. But Joshua Jackson and his wife Jodie Turner-Smith (aka the ultimate power couple) are showing that none of those things (including sex scenes) can get between them.

While promoting his upcoming Paramount+ series Fatal Attraction (a remake of the 1987 film starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close) Jackson got candid with Variety about how his wife truly feels about the show's racy sex scenes with his co-star Lizzy Caplan.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

Getty Images

"Jodie is not fussed about my sex scenes," he told the outlet. "The sex scenes themselves, Jodie kind of enjoys them, actually. It's a weird thing where she's like a voyeur. So, that works! If that's your thing — excellent."

Turner-Smith doesn't seemed to be bothered by the raunchiness either way, but regardless, Jackson says the scenes are actually necessary to the plot and not just for the sake of, well, sex. "The sex scenes are of great importance because they're furthering the narrative," he explained. "You have to believe that these people want to fuck each other.' 

Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan 'Fatal Attraction'

Paramount+

Jackson also notes that the show, which premieres on the streaming platform Apr. 30, has "come a long way" since the film was made in the '80s. “I went back and watched the original,” he said. "The movie is incredible, but the gender dynamics are impossible to wrap your head around.”

