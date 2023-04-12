Nurses Say Amazon's Best-Selling Slide Sandals Feel Like "Walking on Clouds," and They're 50% Off

One thing about me: I’ll always opt for a comfortable shoe choice — and, if it’s basically a slipper I can wear out of the house, I’m sold. So, when my favorite trendsetters, including Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, and Kim Kardashian, started wearing chunky slides on repeat, I knew I had to jump on the bandwagon. Luckily, the celeb-worn shoe doesn’t require a celeb-sized budget — Amazon’s top-selling Joomra Pillow Slippers are nearly identical to the controversial sandal style seen everywhere this spring, and they’re on sale for just $20 right now.

The plush slides are made of ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), a durable-yet-lightweight, rubber-like material, and they have a 1.7-inch foam platform for added support. Their deep heel cup and anti-slip texture provide stability, while the thick strap across the top keeps your feet in place and prevents the sandals from slipping off. Available in sizes four to 16, the best-sellers are sold in 15 colors, including bold prints, bright colors, and versatile neutrals.

Amazon

Shop now: $20 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Over 16,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bouncy slip-ons a five-star rating, making them the number one best-seller in the retailer’s slide sandals category. One 60-year-old reviewer with osteoarthritis and ankle injuries said the shoes are the “most comfortable things [they’ve] ever put on [their] feet.” Plus, a nurse, who is eight months pregnant and spends all day standing, said they wear the slides after 12-hour shifts, and it’s “like walking on clouds.”

Another shopper, who owns three pairs of the shoes, said they even “gifted them to everyone in [their] family” because they’re so comfy and budget friendly. And, a different person, who originally purchased the slides as “home slippers,” said they need a going-out pair, too, since they’re so “stylish” and “life changing.”

Be sure to grab a pair of the Joomra Pillow Slippers while the major deal lasts, and browse more styles of the customer-loved sandals, below.

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $24 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $40); amazon.com