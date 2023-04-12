Fashion Shoes Nurses Say Amazon's Best-Selling Slide Sandals Feel Like "Walking on Clouds," and They're 50% Off The now-$20 pillow slides have been called "life-changing." By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Instagram Twitter Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 12, 2023 @ 11:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon/ InStyle One thing about me: I’ll always opt for a comfortable shoe choice — and, if it’s basically a slipper I can wear out of the house, I’m sold. So, when my favorite trendsetters, including Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, and Kim Kardashian, started wearing chunky slides on repeat, I knew I had to jump on the bandwagon. Luckily, the celeb-worn shoe doesn’t require a celeb-sized budget — Amazon’s top-selling Joomra Pillow Slippers are nearly identical to the controversial sandal style seen everywhere this spring, and they’re on sale for just $20 right now. The plush slides are made of ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), a durable-yet-lightweight, rubber-like material, and they have a 1.7-inch foam platform for added support. Their deep heel cup and anti-slip texture provide stability, while the thick strap across the top keeps your feet in place and prevents the sandals from slipping off. Available in sizes four to 16, the best-sellers are sold in 15 colors, including bold prints, bright colors, and versatile neutrals. Amazon Shop now: $20 (Originally $40); amazon.com Over 16,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bouncy slip-ons a five-star rating, making them the number one best-seller in the retailer’s slide sandals category. One 60-year-old reviewer with osteoarthritis and ankle injuries said the shoes are the “most comfortable things [they’ve] ever put on [their] feet.” Plus, a nurse, who is eight months pregnant and spends all day standing, said they wear the slides after 12-hour shifts, and it’s “like walking on clouds.” The 18 Best Sandals For Women That Are Stylish and Functional Another shopper, who owns three pairs of the shoes, said they even “gifted them to everyone in [their] family” because they’re so comfy and budget friendly. And, a different person, who originally purchased the slides as “home slippers,” said they need a going-out pair, too, since they’re so “stylish” and “life changing.” Be sure to grab a pair of the Joomra Pillow Slippers while the major deal lasts, and browse more styles of the customer-loved sandals, below. Amazon Shop now: $24 (Originally $40); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $24 (Originally $40); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $24 (Originally $40); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $24 (Originally $40); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $25 (Originally $40); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I Use This $16 Lip Balm on My Cheeks for a Rosy, Sun-Kissed Glow Julia Roberts Wore the Controversial Pants Trend We're Scared to Wear Out of the House This $6 Body Cream Is My Holy Grail for 24 Hours of Hydrated, Baby Soft Skin