This Powder Blush Looks Like a Second Skin

Up until now, I was always loyal to gel and cream-based blushes as they typically do the best job at giving that second-skin and lit-from-within effect. Powders, for the most part, always make me look like I'm wearing makeup when what I strive for is that no-makeup-makeup glow. An I-woke-up-like-this aura, so to speak. Apart from that, many powder blushes end up looking splotchy on my skin — a big no-no.

However, Bobbi Brown created the exception. Through her new cosmetics brand, Jones Road, Brown formulated the perfect silky powder that blends seamlessly into the skin, packs on the pigment, and stays put all day. As such, it's aptly named "The Best Blush."





Considering her track record of creating first-in-class products, I shouldn’t be shocked at how good this blush is, but I still am. It melts into my skin like butter, and I love how the pigment can be adjusted as the formula is buildable. Plus, once it's on, it's on. I've worn this blush countless times now and I've never found myself in a position where I need to reapply mid-day to bring that naturally-looking flush back to my complexion.

"The Best Blush" is available in five shades: Pop (a bubblegum pink), Rosy (a muted rose), Sandy (an earthy-pink), Peachy (a, well, peachy-pink), and Berry (a dark rose). Each also features a splash of sparkle — but don't worry, it doesn't look theatrical, it melts into the skin and turns into radiance-inducing specks that make you look lit-from-within.

The buildable, talc-free formula has earned a permanent spot on my makeup rotation and I’ll wax poetic about it every chance I get.

