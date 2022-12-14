This Powder Blush Looks Like a Second Skin

It doesn't feel or look like I'm wearing makeup.

By
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco

Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 @ 10:00AM
Jones Road Blush Review
Photo:

Courtesy Jones Road

Up until now, I was always loyal to gel and cream-based blushes as they typically do the best job at giving that second-skin and lit-from-within effect. Powders, for the most part, always make me look like I'm wearing makeup when what I strive for is that no-makeup-makeup glow. An I-woke-up-like-this aura, so to speak. Apart from that, many powder blushes end up looking splotchy on my skin — a big no-no.

However, Bobbi Brown created the exception. Through her new cosmetics brand, Jones Road, Brown formulated the perfect silky powder that blends seamlessly into the skin, packs on the pigment, and stays put all day. As such, it's aptly named "The Best Blush."


Considering her track record of creating first-in-class products, I shouldn’t be shocked at how good this blush is, but I still am. It melts into my skin like butter, and I love how the pigment can be adjusted as the formula is buildable. Plus, once it's on, it's on. I've worn this blush countless times now and I've never found myself in a position where I need to reapply mid-day to bring that naturally-looking flush back to my complexion.

Jones Road The Best Blush

Jones Road

To shop: $28; jonesroadbeauty.com

"The Best Blush" is available in five shades: Pop (a bubblegum pink), Rosy (a muted rose), Sandy (an earthy-pink), Peachy (a, well, peachy-pink), and Berry (a dark rose). Each also features a splash of sparkle — but don't worry, it doesn't look theatrical, it melts into the skin and turns into radiance-inducing specks that make you look lit-from-within.

The buildable, talc-free formula has earned a permanent spot on my makeup rotation and I’ll wax poetic about it every chance I get.

From non-toxic makeup and skincare to sustainability practices, Clean Slate is an exploration of all things in the green beauty space. Find out what's really in your products — and what's being left out.

Related Articles
This Viral Hair Tool Preserves Blowouts for Up to a Week, and Claims to âChange Your Lifeâ
I Tried the Blowout-Preserving Hair Tool That Sold Out Five Times After Exploding on TikTok
Victoria Beckham Charlotte Tilbury Contour
Victoria Beckham Uses the Face Sculpting Powder Duo That Shoppers Say Creates “Effortless” Contours
Kylie Jenner Baby2Baby 2022
Kylie Jenner Says Her Best Friends Are Her Kids' Friends
Gift of the Day: Coyuchi Robe
This Fluffy Bathrobe Makes The Coziest Gift
Lip Blushing
Lip Blushing Is the Prettiest Permanent Makeup You Can Get
Dark Wine-Stained Lips Are the Cool Chic Alternative to the Seasonâs Red Lip
Wine-Stained Lips Are the Cool, Chic Alternative to Your Typical Red
Olivia Wilde and I Are Both Obsessed With This TK Foundation From Lady Gaga's Makeup Brand
Olivia Wilde Just Wore My Favorite Weightless Foundation From Lady Gaga’s Makeup Brand
ALL NATURAL: This Shampoo and Conditioner Combo Has Given Me the Smoothest Hair of My Life
This Shampoo and Conditioner Combo Has Given Me the Smoothest Hair of My Life
Shoppers Were "Shocked" at the Results From This Plumping Lip Product â and Now I'm Obsessed, Too
Shoppers Were "Shocked" at the Results From This Plumping Lip Product — and Now I'm Obsessed, Too
Sultry & Effortlessly Sexy Is the Only Way to Describe Angela Bassett's Latest Red Carpet Glam
Sultry and Sexy Is the Only Way to Describe Angela Bassett's Latest Red Carpet Glam
Im a Beauty Editors Whos Tested Hundreds of Products This Year and 2022 Was the Year of Great Concealers
I'm a Beauty Editor Who’s Tested Thousands of Products, and 2022 Was the Year of Great Concealers
Why You Should Incorporate Pantone's Color of the Year Into Your Makeup Routine
Why You Should Incorporate Pantone's Color of the Year Into Your Makeup Routine
Expect To See These Makeup Trends Everywhere in 2023
Expect To See These Makeup Trends Everywhere in 2023
Everything You Need to Know About the Cold Girl Makeup Trend
Everything You Need to Know About the Cold Girl Makeup Trend
Living Proof and K18 Beauty Products Collaged on Silver
The Beauty Products We Used the Most This Year
Victoria Beckham Disco Glam
Victoria Beckham Is Here for the Resurgence of Disco Glam