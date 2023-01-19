Believe It or Not, This Skin-Enhancing Balm Has Replaced My Need for Foundation, Blush, and Highlighter

I love experimenting with new makeup looks, but a lot of the time my sensitive, acne-prone skin needs a break — especially during the colder months when heavy foundation and layers of product can leave my skin feeling fussy and irritated after a long day of wear. So when beauty experts forecasted the return of skinimalism as a 2023 beauty trend, nobody was more excited than I was to find some new staples for my routine. One of my latest obsessions are multi-purpose balms that can replace a variety of makeup products like blush, highlighter, lipstick, and even foundation. While it sounds almost too good to be true, Jones Road Beauty’s Miracle Balm does just that.

I’m someone who is always on the hunt for beauty products that will help me achieve an effortless look while still looking out to nourish and hydrate my skin. So the appeal of Miracle Balm was easy to see from the start; it’s a light-reflecting face balm that you can wear alone to add moisture, shine, and a sheer tint to your natural skin, or you can layer it on top of foundation for an added glow. This was a big deal for me, especially as someone who is looking to invest in beauty products that I can enjoy all year round. Knowing that I could use the same tinted moisturizing balm for my winter vacation looks and my low effort beach bum days in the summer was a serious selling point.

Jones Road

Shop now: $38; jonesroadbeauty.com

One of my favorite things about this product is how it addresses two of my biggest worries with winter skin: Chafing and irritation. The all-over face tint has nourishing ingredients like jojoba seed oil, argan oil, and vitamin E that keep my skin feeling hydrated. It comes in eight vibrant shades to cover any of your makeup needs, from a sheer pink to a glowy bronze. My personal favorite shades to wear on a daily basis are Au Naturel as a base with Flushed as my blush replacement. And on those occasions when I’m looking for an extra boost of glimmer and shine, I opt for a swipe of Magic Hour across my highpoints in place of highlighter.

With over 16,000 reviews on the website, most of which coming in at four and five-stars, it’s clear that many people just like myself are finally feeling like they can embrace their natural beauty. “This transparent balm makes me look healthy, alive, without looking like I’m wearing anything on my skin,” one reviewer wrote. Another shopper raved that it helps them “look dewy and sparkly without hardly trying,” and that using a small amount “goes a long way.” “I don't even bother with my usual foundation now,” a final shopper claimed. “All l [do is] use the bronze all over my face, then pop some rose on my cheeks.”

Ready to embrace the natural beauty trend — or maybe just simplify your makeup routine? Shop Jones Road Beauty’s Miracle Balm for a bright, sun-kissed look all year round.