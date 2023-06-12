Jon Hamm Just Confessed That He's a Bravo Stan

Jon Hamm, who most people associate with his highbrow award-winning show Mad Men — though he's proven that he's got the range with appearances on 30 Rock, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Good Omens, and yes, even Top Gun: Maverick — shared that he couldn't resist the appeal of the Bravo cinematic universe. Like the rest of the world, he was pulled into Scandoval and proudly shared that he's a big fan of the Real Housewives franchises.

During an appearance on the Today show to discuss his upcoming film Maggie Moore(s) (which also stars Mad Men alum and fellow John, John Slattery), Hamm said that he watches The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Beverly Hills, and New York.

"I'm a Vanderpumper. I'm a Beverly Hills-ian. We’ll see what that whole ‘new New York’ thing is all about,” he said of Bravo's decision to overhaul the series and introduce a new group of housewives to the Big Apple.

Hamm also had choice words for anyone trying to stay out of the Bravo orbit, even though it's clearly consumed just about everyone at this point.



Hamm also noted that he feels obligated to watch Real Housewives because he and Andy Cohen are both from St. Louis.



"I have to support the home team," Hamm said.

When host Savannah Guthrie noted that she's also fallen victim to watching the machinations of the Real Housewives and, now, Selling Sunset, Hamm said that while he hasn't started diving into that just yet, it's only a matter of time.

Helen Healey/NBC via Getty Images

"Once you start watching, you do get sucked in," she said. "I started watching that real estate show Selling Sunset — have you tried that one?"

“It’s a universe, it’s a vortex,” Hamm said. “It’s going to get us all eventually.”

Resistance is, as they say, futile.