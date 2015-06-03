Johnny Depp to Front Dior's New Men's Fragrance Campaign

Now this is a Johnny Depp role that makes us very happy. Today, Dior announced that the Academy Award-nominated actor will be the new face of their men's fragrance line for a yet-to-be revealed scent, which is set to launch September 1.

This will be the first fragrance campaign for Depp, 51, who tied the knot with Amber Heard, 29, in a private ceremony in the Bahamas earlier this year.

But Dior is no stranger when it comes to working with celebrities—Charlize Theron and Natalie Portman both represent women's fragrances for the brand, and Depp's fellow handsome actors Jude Law and Robert Pattinson have also fronted campaigns for the French fashion house.

