John Stamos Just Admitted That He Originally Hated Working on "Full House"

As it turns out, everyone's favorite bad boy and Beach Boys-loving uncle, Jesse Katsopolis, almost decided to hang up his moto jacket. John Stamos explained that when he signed on to do Full House, it was being billed as a Bosom Buddies-style sitcom "with a couple kids in the background." Well, we all know how that turned out, especially as the world started to fall in love with the kids on the show.

"They're spending a lot of time casting these kids that are going to be in the background," he said during an appearance on Hot Ones, which was filmed prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. He went on to say that while he was about to change his mind, the charisma and charm coming from the child stars convinced him to stay. "We sit down, and we start reading, and Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie, reads her lines and people are dying laughing. I mean, screaming. I was like, ‘What's happening here?'"

Stamos had already earned his place in the spotlight before Full House, having made just about every soap opera fan swoon with his trademark smile and smolder on General Hospital.

"I hated that show," he said of his initial reaction to Full House. "Obviously, I ended up loving it."

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Full House ran for eight seasons and its spin-off, Fuller House was a Netflix staple when it premiered in 2016. The show wrapped in 2020.

"We were like, 'Well, we'll give it a try.' And then Bob came in," Stamos said of the cast and his hesitation. "I fought it for a long time. And then I finally said, 'What am I doing? It's a beautiful show we built with sweetness and kindness.' There was no central character on that show is what I realized. The central character was love. We were the best representation of a loving family, not a normal family. The new normal was now an unconventional family. So, I guess that was it."

