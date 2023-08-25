John Stamos Just Congratulated Ashley Olsen On The Birth of Her Baby Boy With The Most Heartfelt Message

Jesse Katsopolis would be proud.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Published on August 25, 2023 @ 11:15AM

Full House just got fuller after Ashley Olsen secretly welcomed her first child, a baby boy, last week — and John Stamos (AKA Jesse Katsopolis) just sent his television niece the most wholesome message on becoming a new mom.

In a new post on Thursday, the Full House actor took a walk down memory lane with Ashley and her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen with an Instagram Reel chock-full of heartfelt clips.

“Watching Mary-Kate and Ashley grow into the incredibly bright and remarkable women they are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” he wrote in the caption. “If you would have told me those blue-eyed babies I met on set nearly 40 years ago would still be in my life at 60 years old, I wouldn’t have believed you. I am blessed.”

The celebratory post recounted the years Stamos got to spend with Mary-Kate and Ashley, sharing never-before-seen clips of the twins on the set of Full House, throwback snaps from Disney trips with Stamos, and videos of many beach days spent with their television uncle.

Stamos wrapped up the post with a special message for Ashley, writing, “Congratulations to Ashley and her husband, Louis, who welcomed their baby boy last week.”

The cuteness overload didn’t end there, Stamos used a voiceover from his autobiography, If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir to touch on the remarkable bond he had with the two. He went on to say, “They allow me to consider fatherhood like a benched baseball catcher in a dugout, watching from afar but not having to catch any curve balls.”

He added, “The little kids that were supposed to be background noise grow up to become the kind of humans I hope to have one day. They are precious, delightful, and bright. I adore them.” 

