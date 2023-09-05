Joey King Got Married in a Super-Secret Ceremony Over the Weekend

While just about every celebrity was either in Los Angeles to see Beyoncé or wrapping up their European getaways, Joey King and her now-husband, director Steven Piet, tied the knot in a super-intimate ceremony in Spain. The two met while working together on Hulu's The Act, and the destination wedding happened in Mallorca, with the happy couple joined by a small number of friends and family. Just Jared broke the news and Entertainment Tonight also confirmed this morning.

Rumors of the relationship started to swirl back in 2019 when the pair was seen together in Los Angeles. Piet acted as a producer on The Act, and King had a breakout role when she played Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the series. In addition to producing, Piet directed two episodes of the show.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

King announced her engagement last year.



"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," King wrote on social media at the time. "I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."

She continued: "The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it."

Their first appearance as an engaged couple came later that year when they stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere of Bullet Train.

