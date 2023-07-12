The Comfortable Denim Brand Jennifer Garner Wears Is Up to 59% Off at Amazon Today Only

When Prime Day rolls around each year, there are a few things I always search for in the massive sale. That list includes my go-to everyday bras, restocks of my favorite beauty products, and whichever discounted designer jeans I can get my hands on — just to name a few. And this year, I’m happy to report that plenty of denim shorts and pants from Joe’s Jeans are on sale for up to 50 percent off.

If you’re wondering why I’m so excited about these denim discounts in particular, the answer is twofold; for one, Joe’s Jeans are typically out of my price range, so I’m filling up my cart with the brand’s cutest styles while I can. More importantly, though, Jennifer Garner is a fan of the brand, and I wholeheartedly trust her denim recommendations. A few years ago, the actress called out Joe’s in an interview with Glamour, and I’ve had the brand on my radar ever since.

With only a few hours left of Prime Day 2023, don’t hesitate to check out the incredible Joe’s Jeans deals, below, and browse through Amazon’s entire sale event, here.

Best Prime Day Joe’s Jeans Deals:

It’s the season of jean shorts, and these trendy white cutoffs are on sale for less than $80. They’re made from a blend of cotton and spandex that a shopper called “buttery soft,” and they have stylish frayed hems, a zipper fly, and functional pockets. Not to mention, they have a 4-inch inseam that a reviewer said is the “perfect length.” Wear the denim shorts with simple tanks, graphic tees, flowy blouses — you name it, they go with everything.

Loose-fitting pants are also having a moment this summer, and you can try out the trend with the Mia Wide-Leg Jeans, which are going for 25 percent off their original price. Made with a flattering high waistband, the ankle-length jeans come in five washes, including various shades of blue and white. Plus, they have a hint of stretch, so they’re comfortable enough to wear from day to night. Style the wide-leg jeans with a tight-fitting top and simple white sneakers during the day, and dress them up with strappy sandals for an evening out.

If straight-leg silhouettes are more your thing, grab the Lara jeans for 15 percent off. Available in three washes, the pants have a mid-rise waist and subtle distressing on the front pockets for a lived-in look. They’re the perfect everyday jeans to quickly throw on with a T-shirt and sneakers before heading out the door. And, according to the brand, they’re made from eco-friendly denim that reduces water waste, so you can feel good about wearing them on repeat.

Below, browse through even more Joe’s Jeans denim deals, and be sure to press that “Buy Now” button before Prime Day 2023 comes to close.

The Five Jean Shorts

The Snapback Charlie Ankle Jeans

The Hi Honey Bootcut Jeans

The Molly Flare Jeans