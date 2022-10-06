The Inconspicuous Jeans Jennifer Garner Wears Are Now Available for an Unheard-of Price at Amazon

Save up to 52 percent on the denim brand that makes shoppers’ butts “look fantastic.”

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on October 6, 2022 @ 11:06PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

EARLY PD: Jennifer Garner Joe's Jeans
Photo:

Getty Images

Jennifer Garner is a jean girly through and through. Yes, she wears leggings when she’s getting her daily steps in (celebs, they’re just like us!), but when she’s running errands, picking up her kids from school, or grabbing a chilled cup of joe on a hot L.A. day, she’s likely in down-to-earth jeans. And she’s likely also in a pair  from Joe’s Jeans, an under-the-radar denim label that — while maybe not as recognizable to the average person — counts Garner, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, and more celebrities as fans.

Labels like Levi’s and even supermodel-loved DL1961 are more well known, and while those jeans are certainly top-notch, Joe’s Jeans can definitely compete — in terms of quality, price, and style. The best part? Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale 2022 — which officially begins this Tuesday, October 11 — Joe’s jeans already has so many options marked down to unheard-of prices at Amazon. The deals are so good, it would basically be a crime to not buy a pair. You’re welcome. 

Has Garner ever led us astray? Absolutely not. And that’s why we feel confident about adding a pair (or four) of the celeb-approved denim to our lineup for fall. One point of mention about the brand is that it truly churns out all the styles, from the ever-controversial skinny jeans (which side of the debate are you on?) to the always-reliable bootcut, a silhouette Jennifer Aniston has recently reminded us is as timeless as ever.

Shop Joe’s Jeans Amazon Deals Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale:

Whatever your preference, you’ll surely find a match made in denim heaven for you — especially with prices starting at just $81 for a pair that usually goes for $168. If you’re looking for a trusty bootcut, consider the Hi Honey jeans that one customer says “are worth their weight in gold. My butt looks fantastic.” I’m sold.

Another must-buy is the ultra-versatile Cigarette style, which, in my opinion, is the perfect blue wash. Plus, you can’t go wrong with a straight-leg cut, and the raw hem gives them a laid-back look that pairs well with sneakers or your favorite power pumps. 

Below, shop some more of our favorite Joe’s Jeans while they’re on sale now before the Prime Early Access event begins in just a few days.

Jen Garner jeans on sale APD

Amazon

Shop now: $90 (Originally $178); amazon.com

Joe's Jeans Women's The Provocateur Petite Bootcut

Amazon

Shop now: $118 (Originally $192); amazon.com

Joe's Jeans Women's The Luna High Rise Cigarette

Amazon

Shop now: $157 (Originally $178); amazon.com

Shop More Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Oprah-Loved NYDJ Prime Day
The Supremely Flattering Jeans Oprah Loves Are Already Marked Down Ahead of Amazon’s Next Big Sale
Amazon Leggings
Amazon Discounted So Many Leggings Ahead of Its Early Access Sale — Shop Them Starting at $10
Amazon Gray Sweatpants Deal
Even Sarah Jessica Parker Would Approve of My Favorite Amazon Sweatpants That Are $14 Right Now
Roundup of Early Coat/Jacket
So Many Fall-Ready Coats and Jackets Are Discounted Right Now for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Early Prime Day Beauty Deals
I’m a Picky Beauty Editor, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Roundup of Early Sweater Deals
12 Cozy Sweater Deals We’re Shopping Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Ugg Slippers Loved by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and More Celebrities Are on Sale for the Lowest Prices Weâve Seen
Ugg Slippers Loved by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and More Celebrities Are on Sale for the Lowest Prices We’ve Seen
Early PD: Fashion Editor Deals
I’m a Picky Shopper, but Even I Can’t Resist These Fashion Deals From Amazon’s Early Access Sale
Mirror sale
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Use This High-End Device for Home Workouts — and It’s $700 Off Now
These Princess Diana- and Kate Middleton-Approved Sneakers Are Deeply Discounted Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
The Royals-Approved Sneaker Brand Worn by Princess Diana and Kate Middleton Is Discounted at Amazon
Dream Pairs Fall Shoe Sale
I’m in Love With This Inexpensive Shoe Brand, and Its Best Fall Shoes Are on Major Sale at Amazon
Amazon Best-Selling Leggings Review/Sale
My Favorite Buttery Soft Amazon Leggings Are on Sale for as Low as $9 Right Now
Amazon Deals Event Announcement/Explainer
Amazon Just Announced Its Prime Early Access Sale, and You Can Shop Fashion and Beauty Deals Now for Up to 76% Off
Amazonâs Best-Selling Sweater Has One Standout Detail That Shoppers Love, and Itâs Nearly 50% Off
This Best-Selling Amazon Fall Blouse Has One Standout Detail That Shoppers Love, and It’s Nearly 50% Off
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Wore the Least Controversial Jean Style That Gen Z and Millennials Actually Agree On
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Just Proved Her Favorite Jean Cut Is Actually Timeless — Not Dated