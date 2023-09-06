Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Speak Out For The First Time Since Filing For Divorce

"There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly, this is a united decision."

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on September 6, 2023 @ 09:49AM
Joe Jonas Sophie Turner Vanity Fair 2023
Photo:

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

After 4 years of marriage and the birth of two daughters, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting a divorce. Over the weekend, rumors swirled that the couple had "serious problems," and today, the two confirmed the news through official statements posted to each of their Instagrams.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the joint statement read.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Getty Images

The post concluded, “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Their statements come less than 24 hours after Today reported that Jonas filed for divorce in Florida. The petition stated that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," adding, "It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility."

The couple, who first met in 2016, and later tied the knot twice in 2019 — once in Las Vegas, and then again in France, share two daughters together. Turner gave birth to their first daughter, Willa in 2020, and two years later, they welcomed their second daughter in July 2022.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas 2022 Met Gala
Getty Images

In May of 2022, the Game of Thrones star shared with Elle U.K. that her favorite role in life is being a mother. “It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation,” she said. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

