Joe Jonas Just Addressed His Divorce From Sophie Turner On Stage

"I just want to say, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. OK?"

Published on September 11, 2023
Joe Jonas Sophie Turner Vanity Fair 2023
Photo:

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Joe Jonas is breaking his silence just days after he and his wife, Sophie Turner, confirmed that they are separating in joint statements. On Sunday, the pop star addressed the rumors about his divorce during the Los Angeles leg of the Jonas Brothers' Five Albums. One Night Tour, where he asked his fans to not believe everything they read.

“It's been a crazy week,” he addressed the crowd during the concert.

While tacitly coming to Turner's defense, implying that the rumors circling the media last week shouldn't be believed, he shared with the crowd, "I just want to say, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. OK?"

Joe Jonas Jonas Brothers Tour

 Scott Legato/Getty Images

He added, "Thank you, everyone, for the love and support to me and my family. I love you guys."

Last Tuesday, the pair confirmed the news of their divorce with joint photos posted to their Instagram grids that read, “After four wonderful years of marriage we mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Getty Images

The official statement concluded, “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Their confirmation came less than 24 hours after Today shared that Jonas filed for divorce in Florida, which stated that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," adding, "it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility."

Sophie Turner

Getty

In 2016, the couple first met and three years later they tied the knot once in Las Vegas, and then in France. The pair share two daughters together, their first daughter, Willa in 2020, and two years later, their second daughter in July 2022.

