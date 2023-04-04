Amazon Shoppers Are Replacing $100 Manicures With This Gel Nail Polish Kit — and It’s $40 Right Now

It comes with more than 30 colors.

By
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders is a copywriter and blogger with over 20 years experience in fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Her work has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, PopSugar and more.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.

Photo:

Getty Images

You know that feeling when your manicure is so flawless that you can’t stop looking at your hands? A gel manicure keeps that feeling going, and going, and going, and, well, you get the idea. But the drawback of a gel manicure can be the cost of an appointment (and the fact that you have to leave your house for said appointment, obviously). The good news is that there are tons of at-home kits out there that’ll get the job just as well, for way less. 

Take Jodsone’s Gel Nail Polish Kit, for instance, which contains everything you need to do your own gel mani from the comfort of your own home and has the approval of more than 5,000 Amazon shoppers. Containing a whopping 32 nail polish colors, including various shades of red, pink, purple, blue, green, and more, the overwhelming consensus from shoppers is that the kit is “super easy to use.” It comes with an LED nail lamp that has four timer modes, an auto sensor, and an LCD display, and a jaw-dropping amount of products and tools to really take your manicure to the next level — think base and top coats, cuticle oil, nail stickers, polish remover wipes, nail files, clippers, nail separators, pushers, and nail tape. 

While the kit usually costs $75, it’s on sale for just $40 right now. 

JODSONE Gel Nail Polish Kit with U V Light

Amazon

Shop now: $40 (originally $75); amazon.com

Customers said that they’re “blown away” by the kit’s polishes, raving that they’re long-lasting — one reviewer said their manicures last two to three weeks — and “vibrant and pigmented.” (Some shoppers note that the colors may vary from the photos shown on the website.) “It’s the exact same quality I get at the nail salon,” one shopper wrote. “I am not amazing at nail painting, but I am shook at how great the actual quality of the polish and set are.” Plus, a handful of shoppers say the kit is even replacing their “$100+” manicures, and claim they’ll “never” go back to the salon again. “I am over spending $100s of dollars on my nails,” one customer wrote. “This is wonderful.”

Jodsone’s Gel Nail Polish Kit could just be your answer to an easy — and affordable — gel manicure at home. As one Amazon reviewer put it: “This is one of the best investments I’ve ever made.” See what the hype is about while the kit is still on sale for $40 at Amazon.

