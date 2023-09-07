Jodie Turner-Smith Has the Hairstyle of the Summer, According to TikTok

Before New York Fashion Week even officially kicked off, the stars came out to play and celebrate 40 years of J.Crew. Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband, former J.Crew model and Dawson's Creek alum Joshua Jackson, celebrated the brand — and the night had a sweet sentiment that Turner-Smith called out on Instagram.

For the night, Turner-Smith wore a fringed flapper-style sequin gown and paired it with a diamond choker and shimmering crystal septum ring. For her beauty, she had the haircut of the summer, according to viral videos on TikTok. Her FAB looked fab, styled with bangs and the ends curled in. She added super-pointy heels to finish the look as well as a sparkly bracelet. Keeping in line with J.Crew's preppy Americana M.O., her plus-one wore a tailored suit and crisp white shirt.

"Such an incredible time celebrating @jcrew’s 40th anniversary! it felt like such a full circle moment: hosted by the iconic @dianekeaton — one of the 1st movie stars i ever fell in love with, performance by @thestrokes — the first band i ever saw perform when i moved to la AND i think this might even be @vancityjax’s 40th year as a @jcrew model," she wrote. "THANK YOU FOR HAVING US @JCREW!!!!!! #injcrew #ad"

Ben Rosser/BFA.com

Jackson made a special apperance in a 1998 J.Crew catalog along with his co-stars James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, and Michelle Williams. Turner-Smith and Jackson got married in Dec. 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Janie, in April 2020.

