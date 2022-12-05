Jodie Turner-Smith's Sheer Neon Gown Had the Most Dramatic Floor-Length Sleeves

If there’s one celebrity who knows how to make a splash on any red carpet (no matter the occasion), it’s Jodie Turner-Smith. From dripping in bejeweled fringe at the Met Gala to sporting every trend at once during the Venice Film Festival, the actress has become known for her statement-making looks throughout 2022 — and her latest ensemble was no exception.

On Monday, Turner-Smith was spotted in the newest addition to her eclectic portfolio of formalwear while attending The Fashion Awards in London. As the host of this year’s ceremony, the actress pulled all of the stops for the occasion in a custom neon green Gucci gown that featured a chest-baring keyhole cutout, a ruffled, layered sheer skirt, and dramatic floor-length sleeves.

Jodie accessorized the frilly look with towering silver platform heels for an added edge, and she complemented the gown’s color with emerald drop earrings and a matching emerald necklace. Her glam looked equally as dramatic to take on the hosting gig, consisting of a shimmery smoky eye, a glossy lip, and a platinum-blonde dye job.

The star-studded event, presented by Diet Coke, takes place every year to offer fashion “brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers” an opportunity to celebrate the industry while also raising money for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council).

This year, Bella Hadid is among the nominees in the running for the awards ceremony’s Model of the Year category alongside Adut Akech, Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser, and Quannah Chasinghorse, which recognizes “the global impact of a model who over the last 12 months has dominated the industry, with an influence that transcends the catwalk,” according to the ceremony’s website.