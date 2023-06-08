Jodie Foster’s “Tight and Smooth” Skin Is Thanks to This Facial Tonic, According to Her Makeup Artist

On May 25, Jodie Foster was presented with an award and gala celebrating her contributions to cinema and acting for the last 45-plus years. The ceremony was held at the George Eastman Museum (one of the world’s oldest film archives) in Rochester, New York, and Foster looked sublime in a pared-back sleeveless outfit where her smooth and radiant complexion took center stage.

Her skincare and makeup for the night were courtesy of makeup artist Brett Freedman. Among the comprehensive list of products and steps he listed in the breakdown of Foster’s look that night, one product really got my attention: FarmHouse Fresh’s Vitamin Berry Facial Tonic. He described it as an important step in her hydration process that also “tightens and smooths” the skin on her face and neck.

The idea of a facial tonic is ambiguous, even to a beauty editor, so I’ll get specific about what this FarmHouse Fresh one actually does. It’s a toner-essence that is best used after washing your face and before other skincare products as well as for a pick-me-up throughout the day.

There are a dozen skincare ingredients I could call out, but the highlights are rose water, Aronia berry extract, sodium hyaluronate (a form of hyaluronic acid), and vitamin C. Rose water soothes the complexion, reduces redness, irritation, and inflammation. The Aronia berry extract is very rich in antioxidants which means anti-aging benefits and protection of your skin from environmental stressors. Hyaluronic acid moisturizes skin, while vitamin C, of course, brightens your skin, reduces age spots and hyperpigmentation, and improves elasticity.

The sum of the parts is a moisturizing, tightening, smoothing, and pore-blurring formula that is not only used by Jodie Foster but has accrued hundreds of five-star reviews, too. One reviewer on FarmHouse Fresh’s website wrote, “I can really see a difference in my face when I use it. It looks more radiant and smooth.” Another shopper said it “minimizes the appearance of pores and wrinkles.”

