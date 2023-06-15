Beauty Skincare Jodie Foster’s “Youthful and Glowing” Skin Is Thanks to an Exfoliant Loved by Shoppers in Their 60s They say it makes “skin feel like silk.” By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 15, 2023 @ 10:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images I think about Jodie Foster at least once a week — no joke. There are two main reasons I do this: The first is because I’ll just mutter “Hello Clariiiice” in my best Hannibal Lecter voice anytime I see fit, and the second is because I love Martin Scorsese and she was, of course, truly iconic in Taxi Driver. Her contributions to film cannot be overstated and as such she was recently honored with an award and gala celebrating her career at the George Eastman Museum (one of the world’s oldest film archives) in Rochester, New York. Her makeup artist, Brett Freedman, said that in preparation for the big event, he gave Foster some prepwork: To “keep [her] skin looking fresh, youthful, and glowing,” she exfoliated with FarmHouse Fresh One Fine Day Face Polish a few nights a week. She looked regal and glowing with a bright and smooth complexion and the FHF Face Polish played a role in that. And besides its celebrity pedigree, it has more than 400 five-star ratings from happy shoppers. Amazon Shop now: $30; amazon.com and farmhousefreshgoods.com The core of the formula is shea butter and cane sugar. Citrus and grapefruit oil, vitamin E, and sunflower seed oil play supporting roles. The cane sugar is a physical exfoliant, your own hand pressure determines how light or harsh it is. The other ingredients, meanwhile, offer antioxidant benefits which combat signs of aging like wrinkles and elasticity, deep moisture, redness-reduction and smoothness. One reviewer on the FarmHouse Fresh website in their late 60s said that they usually find exfoliating scrubs to be “so harsh and gritty,” but that One Fine Day “melts off the skin and will leave your skin “soft and glowing.” Another reviewer also in their late 60s said this makes their “skin feel like silk.” To really emulate Jodie Foster’s glow, try FarmHouse Fresh’s equally shopper-loved Vitamin Berry Facial Tonic which her makeup artist described as helpful for “tight and smooth” skin. Amazon Shop now: $38; farmhousefreshgoods.com Pick up FarmHouse Fresh’s One Fine Day Polish at Amazon and its website. (Fair warning, last time I wrote about the brand the product quickly sold out on Amazon.) Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Anne Hathaway’s Stylist Says This Classic Summer Accessory Is the Best Way to Try 2023’s Hottest Color Trend Olivia Wilde Can't Stop Wearing These Timeless Black Sunglasses That Go With Everything Kate Spade's Massive End-of-Season Sale Has Double Discounts on 600+ Handbags, Shoes, and More