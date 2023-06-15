Jodie Foster’s “Youthful and Glowing” Skin Is Thanks to an Exfoliant Loved by Shoppers in Their 60s

They say it makes “skin feel like silk.”

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 @ 10:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Close Up of Jodie Foster
Photo:

Getty Images

I think about Jodie Foster at least once a week — no joke. There are two main reasons I do this: The first is because I’ll just mutter “Hello Clariiiice” in my best Hannibal Lecter voice anytime I see fit, and the second is because I love Martin Scorsese and she was, of course, truly iconic in Taxi Driver. Her contributions to film cannot be overstated and as such she was recently honored with an award and gala celebrating her career at the George Eastman Museum (one of the world’s oldest film archives) in Rochester, New York. 

Her makeup artist, Brett Freedman, said that in preparation for the big event, he gave Foster some prepwork: To “keep [her] skin looking fresh, youthful, and glowing,” she exfoliated with FarmHouse Fresh One Fine Day Face Polish a few nights a week. 

She looked regal and glowing with a bright and smooth complexion and the FHF Face Polish played a role in that. And besides its celebrity pedigree, it has more than 400 five-star ratings from happy shoppers. 

Amazon FarmHouse Fresh One Fine Day Flawless Face Polish

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com and farmhousefreshgoods.com

The core of the formula is shea butter and cane sugar. Citrus and grapefruit oil, vitamin E, and sunflower seed oil play supporting roles. The cane sugar is a physical exfoliant, your own hand pressure determines how light or harsh it is. The other ingredients, meanwhile, offer antioxidant benefits which combat signs of aging like wrinkles and elasticity, deep moisture, redness-reduction and smoothness. 

One reviewer on the FarmHouse Fresh website in their late 60s said that they usually find exfoliating scrubs to be “so harsh and gritty,” but that One Fine Day “melts off the skin and will leave your skin “soft and glowing.” Another reviewer also in their late 60s said this makes their “skin feel like silk.” 

To really emulate Jodie Foster’s glow, try FarmHouse Fresh’s equally shopper-loved Vitamin Berry Facial Tonic which her makeup artist described as helpful for “tight and smooth” skin. 

Amazon FarmHouse Fresh Vitamin Berry Facial Tonic

Amazon

Shop now: $38; farmhousefreshgoods.com

Pick up FarmHouse Fresh’s One Fine Day Polish at Amazon and its website. (Fair warning, last time I wrote about the brand the product quickly sold out on Amazon.)

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Anne Hathaway Wearing Sunglasses
Anne Hathaway’s Stylist Says This Classic Summer Accessory Is the Best Way to Try 2023’s Hottest Color Trend
Olivia Wilde Wearing Black Wayfarer Sunglasses
Olivia Wilde Can't Stop Wearing These Timeless Black Sunglasses That Go With Everything
Green Kate Spade Bag
Kate Spade's Massive End-of-Season Sale Has Double Discounts on 600+ Handbags, Shoes, and More
Related Articles
Amazon Airy Blouse Summer Favorite
Amazon's Best-Selling Airy Blouse Is a "Summer Favorite" Among Shoppers, and It's on Sale for $25
Yonique Tankini Swimsuits for Women
65-Year-Old Shoppers Call This No. 1 Best-Selling Swimsuit Comfortable, Supportive, and “a Little Sexy”
Baebody Critically Acclaimed Eye Gel Balm Treatment Products
70-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Best-Selling, $21 Eye Gel Makes Their Skin Look “Years Younger” in Just 1 Week
i went sight seeing, walked for my miles, and climbed cliff sides in these comfortable sandals from a celebrity-loved brand
I Walked Miles and Climbed Cliffs in These Sandals From a Hollywood-Loved Brand, and They’re Double Discounted
Ilia Sale
Shoppers Are Skipping Concealer Thanks to an On-Sale Eye Cream From a Brand Kate Hudson and Cindy Crawford Use
Shoppers Who Were "Considering Getting Botox" Found a âDecrease in Wrinklesâ Thanks to This On-Sale Serum
The Anti-Aging Serum Shoppers Call “Botox in a Bottle” Leaves Skin “Fresh and Soft” — and It’s on Sale
Kosas F&F Sale
The Brand Behind Hailey Bieber’s Glowy Makeup Looks Is on Rare Sale — Here’s What a Beauty Editor is Buying
Three Beauty Editors Put This Brand New Clay Cleansing Mask to The Test, And It Deep Cleaned Their Pores For an Instant Glow
Everyone’s Favorite Pimple Patch Brand Just Launched a Clay Mask, and We Have An Exclusive Discount
ceramide barrier serum
I Was Shocked by How Buttery Soft My Skin Felt After Using This Lightweight, Non-Greasy Serum
Eczema Flare-Ups Quick Relief Cream
Everyone in My Family Swears by This Soothing Cream for “Hours” of Relief From Itchy Eczema Flare-Ups
Anti-Aging, Deep Hydrating Moisturizer
My Foundation Looked Nearly Perfect After 10 Hours Thanks to the Smoothing Moisturizer I Use as a Primer
OPI amazon repair serum #1 new release
This New Restorative Treatment Makes Brittle Nails “Much Healthier” in Just 6 Days, Shoppers Say
Supermodel Adriana Lima Says Sheâs âObsessedâ With This Moisturizer Shoppers Call âPerfect for Summerâ
Adriana Lima Is “Obsessed” With This Plumping Face Cream That Shoppers Say Improves Fine Lines in 3 Weeks
Close Up of Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster’s “Tight and Smooth” Skin Is Thanks to This Facial Tonic, According to Her Makeup Artist
Best-Selling Waxing Kit
Hundreds of People Are Buying This $10 Roll-On Waxing Stick That Removes "Large Amounts of Hair Quickly"
I Have Been Doing This Salma Hayek Skincare Trick For Years To Get Glowy and Blemish-Free Skin
I’ve Been Using Salma Hayek’s Viral Skincare Trick to Get a Glowy, Blemish-Free Complexion