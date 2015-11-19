Jodie Foster Turns 53! See Her Most Stunning Beauty Looks Through the Years 

Happy birthday to the great Jodie Foster! Today, we honor the iconic actress, whose career began as a toddler and hasn't stopped since. After five decades in the spotlight, Foster deserves major recognition for producing some of the most moving on-screen work Hollywood's ever seen. Congrats, Jodie!

Born 53 years ago today, the actress turned director and producer got her first big film break playing a teenage prostitute in Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver (1976). Later, after attending college at Yale, Foster began breaking into more mature acting roles, including The Accused (1988) for which she won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. Then, in 1991, Foster continued her winning streak, taking home another Academy Award for her performance in The Silence of the Lambs.

Since then, Foster's career has not slowed a bit. To date, she's won two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Golden Globes. And so, in honor of Foster's epic career and special place in the hearts' of film and TV viewers, we raise a toast the actress on her big day. To celebrate, see Jodie Foster's ever changing beauty looks through the years.