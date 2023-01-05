I’ve Tried Dozens of Eye Masks, but This Brightening One From a Celebrity Facialist Can’t Be Beat

Joanna Vargas counts Julianne Moore and Meghan Markle as fans

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on January 5, 2023 @ 09:30PM

Photo:

Getty Images

Eye masks are a dime a dozen, but it’s still prohibitively challenging to find an effective one. Of the dozens I’ve tried, there is only one I return to time and time again, one that I repurchased over five times last year: the Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Mask

It has a handful of benefits, but first and foremost is the eye mask material itself. For many of the eye masks I’ve tried, I can’t get past the material to evaluate the formula. The silicone-like material coated in serum slips and slides all over my face, and I take the masks off in frustration before they can have any effect. With Joanna Vargas’ mask, the skin-adhering side is covered in small microneedle dots that add gentle grip and prevent them from moving, despite being saturated in a silky formula. 

BRIGHT EYE FIRMING MASK

Joanna Vargas

Shop now: $60; amazon.com and joannavargas.com

The other two things I love about these eye masks are intertwined — the benefits of the formula and the way my skin absorbs every drop. In tandem, hyaluronic acid, silk protein, algae extract, and peptides depuff, brighten, hydrate, and smooth out my under eyes in around 15 minutes. I shouldn’t have been surprised by how enamored I am with this product, considering it’s the namesake line of the celebrity facialist who counts Meghan Markle, Julianne Moore, and Mindy Kaling among her fans and clients

My skin doesn’t usually agree with hyaluronic acid — I find that it sits on my face, and very little, if any, is absorbed. Joanna Vargas’ eye mask is a rare exception, perhaps because of the inclusion of silk protein, which according to the brand holds 10,000 times (versus HA’s 1,000 times) its weight in water. In an ideal world, I would use these every day and look like the most well-rested person in New York City, but I simply do not have the budget or time. Instead, this is a little treat I save for myself on self-care days, ahead of big events, following sleepless nights, or to subdue a hungover complexion. 

Save yourself the endless experimentation I’ve endured and head to Amazon or Joanna Vargas to buy a five-pack. 

