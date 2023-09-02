"Margaritaville" Singer Jimmy Buffett Has Died at Age 76

Legendary musician Jimmy Buffett, who was known for the hit song "Margaritaville," has died. He was 76 years old.



News of his passing was reported on Saturday morning via a statement on his social media accounts and website. “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," read the note, which was accompanied by a photo of Buffett on a boat. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

Back in May, the singer-songwriter was hospitalized and forced to reschedule a concert in Boston "to address some issues that needed immediate attention."



"Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you," he wrote in a statement on Twitter at the time. "I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I'll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup. You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a [tow] headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico."

Getty

Buffett was born in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and raised partially in Alabama. He released his first album Down to Earth in 1970, but it wasn't until seven years later that he got his big break, when "Margaritaville" became a hit. The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2016 and spawned a legion of cult-like devotees, known as Parrotheads, who would attend his annual concerts with his Coral Reefer Band.



He is survived by his wife, Jane, and three children: daughters Savannah and Sarah, and son, Cameron.

