"Margaritaville" Singer Jimmy Buffett Has Died at Age 76

He passed away surrounded by "his family, friends, music and dogs."

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 2, 2023 @ 12:15PM
jimmy buffett
Photo:

Getty

Legendary musician Jimmy Buffett, who was known for the hit song "Margaritaville," has died. He was 76 years old. 

News of his passing was reported on Saturday morning via a statement on his social media accounts and website. “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," read the note, which was accompanied by a photo of Buffett on a boat. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

Back in May, the singer-songwriter was hospitalized and forced to reschedule a concert in Boston "to address some issues that needed immediate attention." 

"Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you," he wrote in a statement on Twitter at the time. "I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I'll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup. You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a [tow] headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico."

Jimmy Buffett

Getty

Buffett was born in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and raised partially in Alabama. He released his first album Down to Earth in 1970, but it wasn't until seven years later that he got his big break, when "Margaritaville" became a hit. The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2016 and spawned a legion of cult-like devotees, known as Parrotheads, who would attend his annual concerts with his Coral Reefer Band. 

He is survived by his wife, Jane, and three children: daughters Savannah and Sarah, and son, Cameron. 

Related Articles
The Weekend Edit: Iâm Stealing These 4 Celebrity Fashion Pieces, Including Amal Clooneyâs Versatile Shoes
I’m Stealing These 4 Celebrity Fashion Pieces, Including Helen Mirren’s Practical Flats
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus Revealed She Fell In Love With Liam Hemsworth While Filming ‘The Last Song’
nicole luke combs acm awards
Luke Combs and His Wife Have Welcomed Their Second Baby Boy
Rita Ora Venice Leather Pants
Rita Ora Just Stepped Out in a See-Through Lace Top and Leather Pants
Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz 2011'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party
Gwyneth Paltrow Shared the Cutest Selfie in Honor of Cameron Diaz's Birthday
florence pugh pink valentino dress
Florence Pugh Says Anyone Upset By Her See-Through Pink Valentino Gown Is “Scared” of “Freedom”
Chrissy Teigen attends Planned Parenthood's New York Spring Benefit Gala
Chrissy Teigen Says Her Entire Family Has a "Wonderful" Relationship With Her Surrogate
Meryl Streep Only Murders in the Building
Meryl Streep’s 'Only Murders in the Building' Apartment Is Chock-Full of Easter Eggs
adam sunny sandler murder mystery 2 premiere
Adam Sandler’s Daughter Had Her Real Bat Mitzvah Right Before Filming “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”
Coach's Outlet Sale-on-Sale Includes Some of Its Most Iconic Bags for Up to 76% Off
Coach's Outlet Sale-on-Sale Includes Some of Its Most Iconic Bags for Up to 76% Off
Simone Biles celebrates after placing first in the floor exercise competition on day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Simone Biles Just Became the Oldest Woman to Win the U.S. Gymnastics Championships at 26
Kylie Jenner
I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are the 4 Best Celebrity Looks I’ve Seen All Week
sandra bullock
Sandra Bullock Is Thankful for the “Outpouring of Support” She’s Received After the Loss of Bryan Randall
Sofia and Nicole Richie Chanel Show Paris Fashion Week 2023
Nicole Richie Wished Her Younger Sister Sofia a Happy Birthday With the Sweetest Throwback Photo
Elizabeth Debicki The Crown Netflix Princess Diana
‘The Crown’ Will Handle Princess Diana’s Death With “Enormous" Sensitivity
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Bay Street Theater's Annual Gala
Sarah Jessica Parker Swears She Only Has a Three-Step Skincare Routine