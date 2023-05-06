Jill Biden and Her Granddaughter’s Matching Coronation Dresses Had a Hidden Meaning

The duo made a fashion statement — literally.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023 @ 11:31AM
Jill Biden
Photo:

Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images

While we’re waiting for Princes Diaries 3 to heal our broken nation, King Charles III’s Coronation will have to do for now. Aside from the crowning of King Charles on Saturday, the royal family eloquently graced us with adorable, swoon-worthy moments (see: Prince Louis and his many funny faces and Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte’s mommy-and-me matching moment). And to add to the list was the arrival of Dr. Jill Biden and her granddaughter. 

The First Lady and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden are making a statement with their latest choice of dress — literally. Representing America — and its fashion — Jill Biden arrived wearing a vibrant blue Ralph Lauren two-piece suit set. Adhering to the stated dress code of “morning dress, lounge suit, or national dress,” she donned a crossover neckline top paired with a pencil skirt. She teamed the elegant number with matching suede gloves and a small fascinator, as well as a nude clutch and matching pumps. 

Accompanying her for the historic service at Westminster Abbey, her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, beautifully matched as they showed their support for Ukraine by wearing the nation’s flag’s colors. For a subtle nod to the country, she opted for a pastel yellow Markarian midi dress. She accessorized the message of unity with matching heels, a small clutch, and a Gigi Burris floral appliqué headband.

For the ceremony, the pair were seated next to Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, part of the state dignitaries on the guest list. Ahead of the big day, Dr. Biden tweeted a simple yet moving statement: “We stand with Ukraine” — a retweet photo of Dr. Biden alongside Kate and Olena Zelenska from Friday’s Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders and dignitaries.

“The first lady is honored to represent the United States for this historic moment and celebrate the special relationship between the United States and the U.K.,” said Vanessa Valdivia, her press secretary, in a statement. “Her attendance reinforces the strong and enduring ties with one of our closest allies.”

