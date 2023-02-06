Jill Biden Dazzled in the Glitziest Off-the-Shoulder Gown at the 2023 Grammys

The First Lady presented Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year.

Updated on February 6, 2023 @ 09:26AM
Jill Biden 2023 Grammys
Photo:

Getty Images

While we expected the music industry’s biggest and brightest to show up and out for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (which they did in spades), one person we didn’t expect to see take the stage was First Lady Jill Biden — who more than nailed the dress code when presenting two important awards.

Towards the end of Sunday’s ceremony, Biden surprised the audience by gracing the stage (to a standing ovation, no less) in a stunning, off-the-shoulder custom Oscar de la Renta gown that featured long sleeves and a glitzy silver, gold, and purple vine-embroidered texture. The First Lady wore her blonde shoulder-length hair in soft curls with a side part, and she accessorized only with simple gold drop earrings.

Biden was tasked with announcing two very different awards during the broadcast: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. The social change honor, which was new to this year’s show, went to Iranian singer Shervin Hajipour, whose song “Baraye” was described as the anthem of the Masha Amini protests.

“A song can unite, inspire, and ultimately change the world. Beginning this year, the Recording Academy is presenting a new award recognizing a song that responds to the social issues of our time, and has the potential for positive global impact,” Biden said of the category’s debut before describing the winner’s submission as a “powerful and poetic call for freedom and women’s rights.”

The First Lady then went on to present the Song of the Year award to Bonnie Ratt for “Just Like That,” who managed to beat out a competitive field of nominees like Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Adele.

