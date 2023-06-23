Jill Biden’s Custom Emerald Green Gown Had a Symbolic Nod to India

Shoutout to the hardest-working wardrobe in Washington.

Published on June 23, 2023 @ 12:17PM
US President Joe Biden, right, and First Lady Jill Biden State Dinner
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Intense preparation goes into every FLOTUS outfit, especially Dr. Jill Biden’s. She knows that no matter what she wears, she'll be put under a microscope. So, as the first lady, Biden's version of workwear radiates positivity (see: the “LOVE" jacket she wore ahead of the G-7 Summit or her and her granddaughter’s matching coronation dresses that were a symbolic nod to Ukraine’s national colors).

Another excellent example? The statement-making look that she wore to the White House state dinner with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday.

Dr. Jill Biden President Joe Biden White House State Dinner

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

For the occasion, the first lady donned a custom-made, off-the-shoulder gown by Ralph Lauren with a special hidden meaning for Modi’s visit. The shimmery emerald green gown paid homage to India and its flag’s colors of green, saffron, and white. Jill finished off the showstopping gown with green diamond drop earrings and a stack of dainty bracelets. She styled her blonde hair into a side-parted tousled updo with face-framing bangs and paired her petal-pink lips with sparkly eyeshadow and a classic French manicure.

Joining her for the state dinner was President Joe Biden, who sported a classic two-piece suit with a white pleated button-down, a bow tie, and a white pocket square.

It appears the touches of symbolic notes didn’t end with the color of the dress. The first lady adorned the South Lawn pavilion with green drapes and amber-colored flowers on every table.

US President Joe Biden, Jill Biden host Indian Prime Minister

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ahead of the state dinner, the first lady and the president welcomed Modi with a less-formal ceremony. For the appearance, she slipped on a vibrant purple mididress featuring a plunging neckline collar, a belt cinched at her waist, and elbow-length sleeves. She accessorized the number with a wristwatch, a stack of gold bangles, and diamond earrings.

